Dragons Complete Doubleheader Sweep in Fort Wayne on Thursday

June 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Dayton Dragons got back-to-back home runs from Hector Rodriguez and Cam Collier in the 10th inning of the first game of a doubleheader Thursday night, and then completed a sweep with outstanding pitching in game two, defeating the Fort Wayne TinCaps by scores of 10-7 and 3-1. Dayton has won three straight games in Fort Wayne to square their second half record at 3-3 after losing the first three games of the half at West Michigan.

The Dragons earned their first doubleheader sweep of the season after splitting their first three twin bills. All four doubleheaders played this season have come on the road.

Game Summary:

In the first game, the Dragons and TinCaps were tied 2-2 at the end of the seventh inning in a game scheduled for seven frames. Carter Graham, just called up from Daytona, hit a second inning home run in his first at-bat with the Dragons.

The Dragons took a 3-2 lead with one run in the eighth inning, but Fort Wayne tied the game in the bottom half of the eighth. The Dragons scored three runs in the top of the ninth, getting a big two-out, two-run single from Cade Hunter to go ahead 6-3, but Fort Wayne again responded with three runs in the bottom of the ninth, all with two outs against Dayton closer Luis Mey.

In the top of the 10th, Sal Stewart delivered a run-scoring single to give the Dragons a 7-6 lead, and Hector Rodriguez followed with a two-run home run, his sixth homer of the year. Cam Collier followed the Rodriguez blast with a home run to left field, his 12th homer of the year to give the Dragons a 10-6 lead. Fort Wayne scored one run in the bottom of the 10th and had the bases loaded with one out before Dragons reliever John Murphy worked out of further trouble to close out the Dayton win.

In the second game, Dayton's Leo Balcazar delivered a big two-run single in the sixth inning while Dragons pitchers Easton Sikorski and Brody Jessee combined on a fine pitching performance. Sikorski, in his first start of the year, allowed one run on two hits over four innings. Jessee (5-1) worked the final three innings without allowing a hit or run, striking out four to earn the win.

Stewart and Rodriguez each had three hits in the doubleheader for the Dragons.

Notes: The two games featured a total of 17 innings of baseball with a combined game time of five hours and 10 minutes.

Up Next: The Dragons play at Fort Wayne again on Friday night at 7:05 pm in the fourth game of a six-game series. Jose Franco (0-1, 5.25) will start for Dayton against Fort Wayne's Henry Baez (1-2, 3.74). The series will conclude with games on Saturday (6:35 pm) and Sunday (1:05 pm).

The next Dragons home game is Monday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Scheduling Note: Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3). The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD.

