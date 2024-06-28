Bandits Ambush Chiefs, Even Series

PEORIA, IL - A big swing in the top of the first inning set the tone for an 8-1 Quad Cities win over the Chiefs on Friday.

After Peoria starter Hancel Rincon loaded the bases without surrendering a hit, Quad Cities outfielder Spencer Nivens made him pay. Nivens blasted the only hit of the inning, a grand slam to left field, to jolt Quad Cities to a 4-0 lead.

In the second, Quad Cities played add on. Jack Pineda doubled to score Omar Hernandez and bolster the lead to 5-0. Jared Dickey plated Pineda with a groundout to increase the lead to 6-0.

Bandits starter Steven Zobac received more than enough run support on Friday. Zobac pitched a career-high seven innings and allowed only one Peoria tally. The right-hander fanned six to earn his fifth win of the year and his second against the Chiefs.

The River Bandits added on in the fourth with two more runs. Pineda hit a two-run home run to make the score 8-0. It was Pineda's second extra-base hit of the night.

In the fifth inning, Peoria scored their first and only run. Osvaldo Tovalin doubled and Michael Curialle singled with no outs. Brody Moore drove in his 25th run of the year with a double. The Chiefs could not push across any runs off the Bandits pitching staff.

Rincon threw five innings with all eight runs given up for Peoria. He took his fifth loss of the year. Reliever Dionys Rodriguez recorded three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander lowered his season ERA to 2.12.

The Chiefs are back in action on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. All fans in attendance will automatically be entered to win two tickets to Taylor Swift's November 2nd show in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. To purchase tickets, visit peoriachiefs.com or call (309) 680-4000.

Left-hander and former second-round selection Brycen Mautz will start for Peoria on Saturday night.

