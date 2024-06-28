Captains Explode for 13 Runs to Win Third Straight Versus Great Lakes

June 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (4-2, 45-27) poured in 13 runs, batting around in the sixth and eighth innings to defeat the Great Lakes Loons (2-4, 36-36) by a score of 13-3 at Classic Auto Group Park.

Lake County's 13 runs tied a season-high, first set on May 19 at Lansing and tallied again on June 13 versus Fort Wayne. The Captains also tied a season high with 10 walks, also first reached on May 19 at Lansing.

Captains RHP Rorik Maltrud (1-0) earned his first High-A win in his High-A debut. The former Missouri Tiger went five innings, allowing one run on four hits, fanning five, and walking four. Also in his High-A debut, Loons RHP Patrick Copen (0-1) allowed two runs and struck out three across 2.2 frames.

Lake County scored its two runs off Copen in the bottom of the second on back-to-back RBI singles by C Cooper Ingle and RF Jorge Burgos. In the top of the fourth, Great Lakes 1B Kyle Nevin ripped an RBI single to cut the Captains' lead to 2-1.

Lake County first batted around in a five-run bottom of the sixth, with 10 hitters appearing at the plate. LF Jonah Advincula and Burgos clobbered a pair of two-run home runs to right field. Then, CF Guy Lipscomb was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on a balk to extend the lead to 7-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, 10 Captains batted again in a six-run frame. Lipscomb and 3B Jose Devers, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, rolled back-to-back RBI singles. Soon after, DH Johnny Tincher hit a sacrifice fly, Advincula notched an RBI fielder's choice, and SS Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect, bounced into an RBI force out.

Lake County RHP Matt Jachec pitched three innings of relief in his second appearance as a Captain, allowing two runs and fanning five in his first career outing at Classic Auto Group Park. RHP Allan Hernández finally spun a scoreless ninth to secure the win.

First pitch for the fourth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Loons is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. It will be Random Jersey Night and Hungarian Heritage Night at the ballpark, where the team will also host its second Friday Night Fireworks of the season after the game.

The contest will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- Lake County batted around (10-plus plate appearances) twice in the same game for the first time since July 14, 2021 at Lansing. Thursday night also marked the first time the Captains have batted around twice in a three-inning span since they did it in the fourth and fifth innings on May 15, 2013 versus Lansing.

- OF Jorge Burgos has hit four home runs in his last seven games. Since June 18, his 1.516 OPS and 1.000 slugging percentage lead Minor League Baseball among players with at least 20 at-bats in this span.

- INF Alex Mooney and OF Jonah Advincula are the second Captains duo to steal 20-plus bases in Lake County's first 72 team games of a season since 2005. OF Lucas Montero stole 27 bases and OF Adam White stole 21 in this span during the 2008 campaign.

- Six of nine Captains batters reached base three-plus times on Thursday night.

