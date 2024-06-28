Nivens Slams, Zobac Twirls in Bandits' Win over Chiefs
June 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Peoria, Illinois - The Quad Cities River Bandits evened their six-game series with Peoria on Friday, defeating the Chiefs 8-1 at Dozer Park.
Spencer Nivens got the Bandits off to a 4-0 start, taking advantage of two Hancel Rincon walks and a hit batsman with a two-out, two-strike grand slam, Nivens' second home run and Quad Cities' third salami of the season.
In the second, the Bandits extended their lead by a pair, with Jack Pineda notching an RBI-double and Jared Dickey driving in a run with an RBI-groundout. Rincon would settle down for a scoreless third, but ran into Pineda again in the fourth. The shortstop smacked an opposite-field two run homer for his summer's fifth and an 8-0 Quad Cities lead.
While the bats ran up an early advantage, Steven Zobac became the second River Bandit to complete a 7.0-inning start and did so with just 79 pitches (60 strikes). The right-hander also collected six strikeouts and didn't allow a walk for the fourth-straight start.
The only blemish on Zobac's line was the Chiefs' lone run of the game, a fifth-inning RBI-double by Brody Moore.
Quad Cities' bullpen took over in the eighth and picked up right where their starter left off, as Connor Fenlong and Chase Wallace each tossed a scoreless, hitless inning to close out the game.
Zobac's (5-4) win marked his second win of the season against the Chiefs, while Rincon (4-5) was saddled with the loss, allowing all eight Quad Cities runs over a 5.0-inning outing.
The River Bandits will look to guarantee a split of the six-game set tomorrow night and send Frank Mozzicato (3-5, 2.68) to the mound opposite Peoria's Brycen Mautz (0-8, 6.05). First pitch at Dozer Park is set for 7:05 p.m.
