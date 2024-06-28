Bullpen Can't Hold Lead in Walkoff Loss

June 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Sky Carp dropped their third straight game Friday night, losing 7-6 to the Kernels.

The Kernels scored two runs on three walks, a bunt single and a sacrifice fly against Evan Taylor to rally for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to record the victory.

The Sky Carp were led offensively by Josh Zamora, who continued his outstanding season with a pair of home runs and three runs batted in.

The Sky Carp out-hit the Kernels 12-7 and received multiple-hit efforts from Zamora, Mark Coley (who also drew two walks), Johnny Olmstead and Jorge Caballero.

Karson Milbrandt got the start and allowed four runs in five innings.

COMING UP:

The two teams will meet again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Top prospect Thomas White gets the start for the Sky Carp.

The Sky Carp will return home Monday, July 1, for a three-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. All three games will feature a fantastic post-game fireworks show!

