Loons Leave Eight on Base in Final Five Innings, Lose 2-1 to Captains
June 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Lake County Captains (46-27) (5-2) held and secured a 2-1 advantage through the final four innings, with the Great Lakes Loons (36-37) (2-5) stranding four in scoring position in those frames in a 2-1 loss on a 71-degree cloudy Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park.
- Great Lakes starter Payton Martin went five innings for the second time in his fourth start. The right-hander threw the first four scoreless, stranding six on base. A leadoff walk followed by an Alex Mooney RBI triple and a Jorge Burgos sac fly, is how Lake County got their two runs. Mooney was 0-for-13 in the series, before the triple.
- The Loons' lone run came off the bat of Kyle Nevin. The 22-year-old went deep to the left field bleachers, his sixth homer of the season.
- Captains starter Carter Spivey completed six innings, striking out three Loons.
- In the top of the seventh and eighth, Great Lakes had prime opportunities to tie but did not.
- Against Zane Morehouse in the seventh, Jordan Thompson doubled, followed by two strikeouts and then a walk by Frank Rodriguez. Dylan Campbell grounded a ball to the second base, where Alex Mooney jumped and went to throw but did not. He landed and threw home to get Thompson.
- Facing Magnus Ellerts, Noah Miller, Kyle Nevin, and Thayron Liranzo walked. Ellerts bounced back with three strikeouts. Ellerts then worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
- Michael Martinez struck out four over two clean innings. Franklin De La Paz pitched a scoreless eighth.
Rounding Things Out
The Loons' record is under .500 for the first time since April 23rd, 2023.
Up Next
Great Lakes looks to snap a four-game losing streak tomorrow Saturday, June 29th. The first pitch is at 7:00 pm.
