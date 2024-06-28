Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio

June 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Monday, July 1 - Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians)

GAME AND RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Monday, July 1 at 7:05 PM

Tuesday, July 2 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, July 3 at 5:35 PM

All Dragons games in 2024 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

SPECIAL SCHEDULING NOTE

Note the Dragons open this homestand on Monday, July 1 at 7:05 pm. This is the Dragons only Monday home game this season. In addition, the Dragons game on Wednesday, July 3 begins at the special time of 5:35 pm, with gates opening at 4:30 pm.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for this week's homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS DEN FEATURES SPECIAL HOURS

The Dragons Den Team Store located at Day Air Ballpark will be open from 12-4 pm on Monday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 2 for pregame shopping.

DONATOS MOVIE NIGHT

Mark your calendars for Donatos Movie Night on Friday, August 2. Day Air Ballpark will be turned into the ultimate movie theatre. Bring a blanket, sit on the outfield grass, and come watch the family favorite, "Kung Fu Panda 4" (rated PG) on the 2,000-square-foot HD video board. Order a pizza from a Dayton-area Donatos location between July 1 and August 2 to claim your 5 FREE TICKETS. This exclusive invite is compliments of Donatos Pizza.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Monday: RHP Victor Vargas

Tuesday: RHP Ryan Cardona

Wednesday: RHP Jose Franco

Team update:

The Dragons finished the first half of this season with a winning record of 34-32. Dayton ended the half tied for second place in the Midwest League East division standings.

The second half of the Midwest League season began on Friday, June 21 during a Dragons road series at West Michigan.

The Midwest League utilizes a split-season format with 66 games in each half. Teams can qualify for the playoffs by finishing first in their division in either half.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Monday, July 1

National Anthem: Alexandra Kiefaber

Tuesday, July 2

National Anthem: Dayton Gay Men's Chorus

Honor Guard: Sons of the American Revolution

Wednesday, July 3

National Anthem: Students of Music

Honor Guard: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

ASL Interpreter: Sara Beane

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Monday, July 1: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $5,000! One lucky fan will win big in the Dragons 50/50 raffle. Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds goes to the Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are available now online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between July 1 and July 14.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

This Monday while the Dragons play at home, Penn Station is keeping the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Monday (Jul 1) - Sunday (Jul 7) at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Tuesday, July 2: On Tuesday, the Dragons Community All-Star Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will recognize the Children's Dyslexia Center of Dayton. The Community All-Star Program honors individuals and organizations who have gone above and beyond to improve quality of life in the Miami Valley. All-Stars could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. To learn more and nominate a Community All-Star, visit daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

The Dragons Academic All-Star Program, presented by Edison State Community College, will recognize five College Credit Plus students this season. College Credit Plus offers a unique opportunity for high school students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives at no cost. This year's third Academic All-Star is Ben Terrill. Terrill will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation before Tuesday's game to assist with his future educational goals. To learn more about College Credit Plus at Edison State Community College, visit edisonohio.edu/ccp.

Wednesday, July 3: Wednesday is a Dragons Friends and Family Game at Day Air Ballpark. Friends and Family games, presented by Wendy's, are the best deal in town! Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and an exclusive Dragons hat. Friends and Family tickets start as low as $13. Fans can purchase tickets and check future Friends and Family dates at daytondragons.com/friends or by calling the Dragons box office at (937) 228-2287.

Another spotlight of the Dragons Hometown Heroes program takes place on Wednesday. The Dragons have partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and Reynolds & Reynolds for a season-long tribute to all service men and women, past and present. Each spotlight highlights a different group, individual, or organization involved in the military. During Wednesday's game, the Dragons will recognize the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base First Sergeants Council as our hometown hero.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.