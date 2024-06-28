PPD: Wisconsin Timber Rattlers vs. South Bend Cubs

June 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Friday night's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and South Bend Cubs has been rained out. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday evening at Neuroscience Group Field with game one scheduled to start at 5:00pm CDT. This is the second home rainout of the season for the Timber Rattlers.

Fans who had tickets to Friday's game may exchange those tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value for any remaining Wisconsin home game over the remainder of the 2024 regular season.

Saturday features a single-admission doubleheader with two seven-inning games scheduled to be played. Game two will start no earlier than thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one. The parking lot opens at 3:30pm with the gates to the stadium opening at 4:30pm on Saturday.

Udder Tuggers weekend continues as Wisconsin players and coaches will wear their Udder Tuggers jerseys during the game. Make sure to bid on these jerseys at this link before the online auctions end. Half of the jerseys will be in an auction that ends at 6:30pm CDT on Sunday, June 30. The other half of the jerseys are in an auction that ends at 7:00pm CDT on June 30. Proceeds from the jersey auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive an Udder Tugger-themed cereal bowl courtesy of Milk Source. There are fireworks set to go off after game two courtesy of 95.9 KISS-FM. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks show.

Wisconsin has announced that Will Rudy (1-5, 5.68) will be their starting pitcher in game one and Yujanyer Herrera (4-1, 4.00) will start the nightcap. The Cubs will go with Drew Gray (0-2, 4.15) in game one and Will Sanders (1-3, 4.84) in game two.

If you can't make it out to the stadium, there are several ways to follow the action. Both games will be televised on tv-32 starting at 4:50pm. The radio broadcast of the twinbill is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 4:40pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

