Cubs and Timber Rattlers Washed Away Friday Night
June 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
Friday night's game between the South Bend Cubs and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Appleton, originally scheduled for 7:40 PM ET, has been postponed due to inclement weather.
South Bend had won two of the first three games in this road series, and Game 4 will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday night. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET, with Game 2 following the conclusion of the first.
Saturday's doubleheader can be heard broadcast live on Sports Radio 960 AM WSBT with Brendan King. The pregame show for Game 1 will begin at 5:40 PM ET.
The South Bend Cubs will return home on Monday night at 7:05 PM for a three-game series against the Peoria Chiefs.
