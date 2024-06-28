Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

June 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, June 28, 2024 l Game # 7 (73)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (3-3, 37-35) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-4, 30-42)

RH Jose Franco (0-1, 5.25) vs. RH Henry Baez (1-2, 3.74)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliates of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons have won three straight games. They are 24-16 (.600) over their last 40 games (since May 12).

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3).

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

Last Game: Thursday : Game 1: Dayton 10, Fort Wayne 7 (10 innings). Game 2: Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 1. The first game, scheduled for seven innings, lasted three hours, 13 minutes before the Dragons held off the TinCaps in the bottom of the 10 th inning to win. Dayton broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the top of the ninth before Fort Wayne scored three in the bottom of the ninth. Hector Rodriguez and Cam Collier hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the 10 th as the Dragons built a 10-6 lead. Fort Wayne had the tying run on base with one out in the bottom of the 10 th but fell short in their comeback effort. In the second game, Dayton pitchers Easton Sikorski and Brody Jessee combined on a two-hitter and Leo Balcazar had a two-run single in the sixth for the lead.

Current Series (June 25-30 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 3-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series : .275 batting average (28 for 102); 7.0 runs/game (21 R, 3 G); 6 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 2.42 ERA (26 IP, 7 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

A victory tonight would give the Dragons their longest winning streak of the season. They have won three straight games.

Since May 12 (40 games), the Dragons have posted a team ERA of 3.70, best in the Midwest League during that period.

The Dragons are 10-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 23-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 32 games (since May 22) is batting .331 (43 for 130) with two home runs, five doubles, two triples, and six RBI.

Carlos Jorge has hit safely in five straight games, batting .300 (6 for 20).

Sal Stewart in the current series at Fort Wayne is 6 for 12 (.500) with one home run, one double, and five RBI.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 11 outings: 15 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last nine outings: 13.1 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 21 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, June 29 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (1-2, 5.01) at Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (1-5, 6.12)

Sunday, June 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-1, 2.79) at Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (0-0, 9.28)

Monday, July 1 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Victor Vargas (1-0, 0.00)

Tuesday, July 2 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-4, 4.50)

Wednesday, July 3 (5:35 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Jose Franco

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.