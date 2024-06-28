Caps Double up Lugnuts, 4-2

LANSING, Mich. - Roberto Campos and Jim Jarvis homered to power the West Michigan Whitecaps (5-2, 36-37) to a 4-2 win over t h e Lansing Lugnuts (2-5, 34-38) on Fri day evening at Jackson® Field™.

The Caps' offense had been held to only one run in their last 18 innings, but Max Anderson grounded a first-inning RBI single, Campos launched a second-inning solo homer and Henry Bolte committed a third inning run-scoring throwing error to help West Michigan build a 3-1 lead against starter Luis Morales.

The Lugnuts put together rallies in response, but left runners at first and third in the first inning, runners at first and second in the second inning, a runner at first in the third inning, and left the bases loaded in both the fourth and - after scoring a second run on a Jose Escorche RBI walk - fifth innings.

In the end, the Nuts left 13 runners on the bases, going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Jarvis capped the scoring with a two-out solo homer in the seventh off Luis Carrasco. Seth Stephenson followed with a single and Anderson drove a Carrasco offering to deep center, but Brayan Buelvas made a diving catch to prevent any further damage.

Garrett Irvin tossed the final two innings in perfect order.

Buelvas finished the game 2-for-4 with a run scored and Will Simpson added an RBI double for the Nuts, though Euribiel Ángeles went 0-for-5 to end his 12-game hitting streak.

Saturday night is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, with postgame LAFCU Fireworks! The Lugnuts send right-hander Jacob Watters to the mound at 7:05 p.m. against top Tigers pitching prospect Jackson Jobe. Gates open at 6 p.m. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

