Blue Jays Sign Outfielder Revere to Minor League Deal

April 29, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Toronto Blue Jays announced that they have signed outfielder Ben Revere to a minor league contract. The veteran is expected to report to extended Spring training in Florida before a possible promotion to the Bisons.

Revere, 30, played 40 games last season with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake. The outfielder averaged .277 with 12 extra-base hits and 18 RBI with the Bees. A veteran of parts of eight seasons in the Major Leagues, Revere played 109 games with the Angels in 2017 and hit .275 with 21 stolen bases and 20 RBI.

Revere was a member of the Blue Jays during their 2015 playoff run. After being acquired at the deadline in a deal with the Phillies, he hit .319 in 56 games with Toronto. He also made 11 postseason appearances with the Blue Jays hitting .255 with seven runs scored.

Revere also led the National League in hits in 2014 with 184 hits in 151 games with Philadelphia.

