Hens Are Home April 29 to May 5

April 29, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Overall Record: 8-14 | Current Streak: 1

ROAD GAME RESULTS (2-4):

April 23 at Charlotte (9-11 L)

April 24 at Charlotte (6-9 L)

April 25 at Charlotte (11-7 W)

April 26 at Gwinnett (4-8 L)

April 27 at Gwinnett (3-16 L)

April 28 at Gwinnett (15-4 W)

MUD HENS GAMES (All Times Eastern):

Monday, April 29 vs. Louisville at 6:35 p.m. (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Tuesday, April 30 vs. Louisville at 6:35 p.m. (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Wednesday, May 1 vs. Louisville at 10:35 a.m. (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Thursday, May 2 vs. Columbus at 6:35 p.m. (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Friday, May 3 vs. Columbus at 7:05 p.m. (1370 WSPD and BCAN)

Saturday, May 4 vs. Columbus at 5:05 p.m. (1370 WSPD, BCAN)

Sunday, May 5 vs. Columbus at 1:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

PROMOTIONS

Wednesday, May 1

Split Doubleheader: There's nothing like enjoying some baseball action at Fifth Third Field and taking in a hockey game at the Huntington Center, all in the same day! The Mud Hens and Walleye are both in action on Wednesday, May 1. Hens play at 10:35 a.m. and the Walleye take the ice at 7:35 p.m. for Game 3 of the Division Finals.

Calling all Seniors: Catch a lasting memory when you join the fun of Senior Days with the 'World Famous' Toledo Mud Hens! We make it easy for your senior group, nursing home, or retirement community to take in the national pastime at one of the finest Minor League ballparks in the country - Fifth Third Field.

School Days, School Days: Fifth Third Field turns into a classroom during our first of four School Education Days. All public and private high schools, junior high and elementary students, educators, teacher's aides, chaperones and bus drivers are invited to the Mud Hens School Education Days! In 2018, over 28,000 students and staff members were in attendance -- a new Mud Hens record!

Friday, May 3

Come on down sports fans! We've got a doubleheader! The Hens at Fifth Third Field and the Walleye at Huntington Center-- get ready for a night of fun and games. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and 30 minutes later the puck drops to Game 3 of the Division Finals. A doubleheader ticket gets fans into both games and allows them to walk back and forth to catch all the action.

Saturday, May 4

Holy Obi-Wan Kenobi! The Empire strikes back for a whole weekend on May 4 and 5 at Fifth Third Field. Star Wars Weekend will feature sound bites, movie clips, out of this world games, and themed food and beverage items. Meet your favorite characters and come dressed for traveling at light speed.

May The Fourth Be With You: Attention Jedi, Stormtroopers and Porgs, there will be a special pregame Star Wars Dinner before the May 4 game, featuring an all you can eat buffet and Star Wars trivia.

NEW THIS SEASON: Jedi Training

Star Wars characters will be on hand during the dinner to conduct Jedi Training, which includes a light saber and an official Jedi certificate for those who successfully complete the training!

Sunday, May 5

NEW THIS SEASON: Brunch with the Mascots

On Sunday of Star Wars Weekend, we will host brunch with Mud Hens mascots Muddy and Muddonna as well as Star Wars characters at Holy Toledo! Tavern. Treat your fam to breakfast before enjoying out-of-this-world fun

Kids Run the Bases: After every Sunday game all kids aged 12 and under are invited onto the field to run the bases!

GIVEAWAYS

Wednesday, May 1

School Education Day Folders: The Mud Hens will be passing out a special edition School Celebration Day folders to all students participating in the event!

RAFFLE & FOOD DRIVE

Saturday, May 4 & Sunday, May 5

The Toledo Mud Hens are teaming up with Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio to assist the social service agency which provides a variety of services for people in need in our community.

RAFFLE: We'll be raffling off a bat, a jersey and a batting helmet signed by Mud Hens players and coaches. Stop by the raffle table at Section 113 on the main concourse. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Winning numbers will be selected in the sixth inning on both days.

FOOD DRIVE: Fans are encouraged to bring canned food items to Fifth Third Field. A collection bin will be located at Guest Services on the main concourse. All donated food items will be taken to the emergency food pantry operated by Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.