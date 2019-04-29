Thorpe Named International League and Twins Minor League Pitcher of the Week

April 29, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings left-handed pitcher Lewis Thorpe has been named the International League and Minnesota Twins Minor League Pitcher of the Week.

Thorpe made one start during the period ending April 28, tossing a career-high 8.0 innings while matching a career-best with 12 strikeouts on April 23 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He also struck out 12 batters in his previous start on April 17 vs. Syracuse. The 23-year-old retired 18 straight batters after a two-out homer by Gosuke Katoh in the 1st inning. Thorpe finished his night by surrendering just three hits and did not issue a walk.

Thorpe is the first Rochester pitcher to be named International League Pitcher of the Week since Stephen Gonsalves on May 7, 2018.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.