Agrazal Dazzles into Seventh as Indians Drop Clippers

April 29, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Dario Agrazal pitched into the seventh inning in his Triple-A debut and Kevin Kramer blasted his first home run of the season as the Indians dumped Columbus 5-3 on Monday night. Agrazal finished with six strikeouts and surrendered just two runs in 6.2 innings pitched.

The Tribe (13-10) won their third straight game overall and second straight in comeback fashion to close their IL West Division deficit to just a half game. The two teams traded two runs apiece in the second inning before Indy took the lead for good in the fourth.

The Indians received run-scoring singles from Trayvon Robinson and Jake Elmore to even the score in the second. Two innings later, Shao-Ching Chiang (L, 0-3) issued a two-out walk to Elmore, preceding a two-base error and balk that gifted Indy its third run.

Kramer's 416-foot blast added insurance in the sixth, and Will Craig gave the Indians their final run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to plate Kevin Newman.

Columbus (14-10) pulled within two runs on an Eric Haase homer off Dovydas Neverauskas (S, 1) with two away in the ninth, but the Tribe closer responded with a three-pitch strikeout of Bobby Bradley to seal the victory.

Three hits and a walk in the second put the visitors on top 2-0. Agrazal (W, 1-0) settled in with a double play to short and faced the minimum over the next five frames, scattering five hits and one walk while throwing 64 of his season-high 98 pitches for strikes.

The Indians and Clippers continue their three-game set Tuesday morning at 11:05 am. ET. Right-hander Eduardo Vera (0-2, 4.05) looks for his first win at the Triple-A level against Columbus righty Jefry Rodriguez (1-0, 6.97).

