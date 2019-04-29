Second Game of Bisons/PawSox Twinbill Postponed Due to Rain

April 29, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Buffalo Bisons have announced that the second game of their scheduled doubleheader against the Pawtucket Red Sox on Monday, April 29 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain. The Bisons defeated the PawSox, 10-5, in the evening's first game.

The teams will now play a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, April 30 at Sahlen Field with the first of two seven-inning games beginning at 5:05 p.m. (Ballpark gates: 4:30 p.m.).

Even though the first game of Monday's doubleheader was completed as scheduled, fans holding tickets to the games (used or unused) can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2019 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Monday, April 29. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2019 season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.