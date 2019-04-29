Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Pawtucket, DH (5:05 p.m.)

April 29, 2019 | 5:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY| Games 22/23 | Home Games # 8/9

BUFFALO BISONS (6-14, 6th, -9.0 North) vs. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (10-11, 4th, -5.5 North)

Game 1: RHP Sean Reid-Foley (0-1, 12.00) vs. RHP Chandler Shepherd (0-3, 5.63)

Game 2: RHP Conor Fisk (0-1, 4.82) vs. TBA

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons and Pawtucket Red Sox play a doubleheader covering the first two games of a five-game series. The latter game of the day was previously scheduled to be played on April 10th, but was postponed due to cold weather.

Last Game: BUF 5, LHV 6

The IronPigs got out to an early 4-0 lead following the opening frame. Buffalo rallied late with a 3-run seventh inning highlighted by a two-run single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The Herd tied the game in the ninth off a double from Jonathan Davis to plate Roemon Fields, but ultimately lost on a walkoff single by Andrew Romine.

Pawtucket (2-3)

Despite entering just the fifth week of the season, the Bisons and Red Sox will now play their third series. With a game in each of the first two series becoming postponed due to weather, only the first series saw its matchup become rescheduled in a future series, with that occuring Monday. Following this series, the two teams will not see each other in Buffalo again until August, when the Red Sox come back to Sahlen Field for a three-game set beginning the 23rd.

Game 1 Starter

Sean Reid-Foley is slated to take the ball in the first game of the evening. The right hander struckout a season-high seven batters in his last start against the Syracuse Mets on April 24th. Reid-Foley only has one decision in four appearances with a loss being recorded in his only non-start. He tossed 2.1 innings on April 12th at SWB when Ryan Tepera started the game as part of his rehab while with Buffalo.

Game 2 Starter

Conor Fisk heads to the bump for the second game of the doubleheader. Fisk made just one start in 41 appearances between New Hampshire and Buffalo, marking his first full season working primarily out of the bullpen. Fisk last pitched on April 25th at SWB tossing 1.2 innings.

Bison Bits

Lourdes Gurriel picked up a base hit and drove in two in Sunday's loss. The infielder now has hits in seven of his nine games since joining the Herd. He also recorded a career-high five RBIs Saturday evening.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (14-14) has now won three straight games since promoting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. including two via the walkoff. The Jays came from behind in the 11th to plate four runs and secure the victory. Brandon Drury hit a game-tying three-run homerun and Justin Smoak later singled to left to give the Blue Jays the win. Toronto has a scheduled off-day today as the head west for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels followed by a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

