4.29.19 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (12-10) vs. Columbus Clippers (14-9)

April 29, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Tribe kick off a seven-game homestand with the opener of a three-game set against Columbus. Game notes and lineups are attached.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game #23 / Home #11: Indianapolis Indians (12-10) vs. Columbus Clippers (14-9)

Probables: RHP Dario Agrazal (Triple-A debut) vs. RHP Shao-Ching Chiang (0-2, 8.55)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

YESTERDAY: Erich Weiss hit a tiebreaking two-out solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Tribe to a 9-8 win and series victory over Charlotte. The Indians scored in eight of nine innings overall to overcome an 8-5 deficit they faced thru five innings of play. Nick Franklin belted his second home run of the road trip in the triumph, as well, and Steven Baron matched a career high with four hits in five at-bats, driving home two runs while scoring three times. Brandon Waddell (2.0ip, 0r, 2bb, 2k) and Montana DuRapau (2.0ip, 0r, 2bb, 3k) pitched the final four innings for Indy. The Tribe tallied 14 hits in the win, their fifth straight game with 10 or more knocks.

TONIGHT: The Indians open a seven-game homestand with the first contest of a three-game series against Columbus tonight at The Vic. Right-hander Dario Agrazal will make his 100th career start and Triple-A debut this evening against righty Shao-Ching Chiang (0-2, 8.55). The Tribe have faced Chiang three times in his career, twice in 2018 and once this year in the second game of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA (6er/19.0ip) in those three outings combined, having allowed 13 hits and five walks with 14 strikeouts. The Clippers have beaten the Indians in all three games Chiang has started.

IT'S ME, DARIO: The Indians will send 24-year-old Dario Agrazal to the bump this evening for his Triple-A debut. Agrazal went 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA (10er/25.0ip) and 19 strikeouts against zero walks in four Double-A starts this year. He spent most of the 2018 campaign in Altoona, going 5-6 with a 3.99 ERA. He has a career 1.26 walks-per-9.0-innings ratio (76bb/544.2ip) and a lifetime 4.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio (339so/76bb).

AS GOOD AS GOLD: Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes received his second consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the top defensive third baseman in all of Minor League Baseball. He posted a .978 fielding percentage (6 errors in 278 total chances) at the hot corner for Altoona in 2018, the highest Eastern League mark among third baseman dating back to 1959.

LAST AT-BAT WINS: The Indians picked up their sixth comeback win of the season and fourth in their last at-bat yesterday afternoon. Weiss' game-winning homer in the top of the ninth was the first last at-bat home run hit for Indy since Ryan Lavarnway lined a one-out, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to right field at Columbus on July 30, 2018.

MORE OF THE SAME FROM MONTANA: Right-handed reliever Montana DuRapau continued his April dominance yesterday with 2.0 scoreless innings at Charlotte, earning his first win of the season in the process. He walked two and struck out three and has given up just one unearned run in 11.1 innings pitched this season. Opponents are batting just .086 (3-for-35) against him with 14 strikeouts.

BARON BOOM: Tribe catcher Steven Baron entered yesterday's game with just two hits in 23 at-bats (.087 average). He then proceeded to go 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored, elevating his season average to .214 (6-for-28) while tripling his hit total. The four-hit performance was the fourth of his career and first since June 23, 2017 with Triple-A Tacoma at Reno.

APRIL HOMERS: The Indians have belted 30 home runs this month, the most by a Tribe team in the season's opening month in the Victory Field era (1996-present). The monthly record (since 2005) for home runs hit by the Tribe was 39 in June 2005. The Tribe are tied for fourth in the league in long balls with Columbus, trailing only Charlotte (36), Lehigh Valley (36) and Gwinnett (31).

