Wong Named International League Batter of the Week

April 29, 2019





DURHAM, NC - The International League office has announced Durham Bulls infielder Kean Wong has been named the league's Batter of the Week. Over the span of six games, Wong hit .619 (13-for-21), one home run, three doubles, one triple and eight RBI's.

Wong, 24, is with Durham for the third consecutive season and has become one of the most consistent batters in franchise history. The Hawaii native has hit .279 with 15 home runs, 107 RBI's, 50 doubles and 23 stolen bases over his 239 game Bulls career.

A fourth-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Waiakea High School in Hilo, Hawaii, Wong has spent his entire career in the Tampa Bay Rays system. Over 623 MiLB games, Wong has hit .285 with 23 home runs and 249 RBI's.

The award is the first Batter of the Week honor in Wong's career. Wong is most notable for his 2017 Bobby Murcer Triple-A Championship Game MVP award, but has also been named a 2014 Midwest League Midseason and Postseason All-Star (with Bowling Green), a 2016 Southern League Midseason All-Star (with Montgomery) and a 2018 International League Midseason and Postseason All-Star (with Durham). Wong is also the 2018 International League Triple-A All-Star Game Top Star.

