International League Players of the Week Named

April 29, 2019 - International League (IL) News Release





The International League announced today that Durham infielder/outfielder Kean Wong and Rochester left-handed starer Lewis Thorpe have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering April 22-28. Wong is the second member of the Bulls to claim a weekly award this season, following Jake Cronenworth (April 4-7), while Thorpe is the first player from Rochester to be so honored.

KEAN WONG, Durham Bulls IL BATTER OF THE WEEK Durham's Kean Wong was far and away the toughest man to get out in the International League over the past week. Wong led the circuit with 13 hits and a sizzling .619 batting average, chipping in three doubles, a triple, and a homer along the way. He drove in eight runs and scored seven for the Bulls while serving at different points as the team's left fielder, second baseman, third baseman, and designated hitter. With one hot week at the plate, Wong improved his batting average on the season from .175 to .338, and overall he is now the owner of a nine-game hitting streak.

24-year-old Kean Wong is in his seventh season playing professionally and his third as a member of the Durham Bulls. He has earned honors as MVP of the Triple-A National Championship Game and the Triple-A All-Star Game, and in 2018 he was the utility player on the IL Postseason All-Star Team. He has yet to make his Major League debut. Wong is a native of Hilo, Hawaii.

LEWIS THORPE, Rochester Red Wings IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Lewis Thorpe picked up his first victory of the 2019 campaign in dominating fashion Tuesday night against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After surrending a solo home run in the 1st inning to Gosuke Katoh,

Thorpe was nearly untouchable, allowing just two more hits the rest of the way as the Red Wings cruised to an 8-1 victory. Over his 8.0 innings of work, Thorpe recorded twelve strikeouts to match the career-high total he established in his previous outing on April 17. His 0.38 WHIP was the League's best this week. Through four starts, Thorpe is now 1-2 on the year with a 7.25 ERA and is 2nd in the IL with 33 strikeouts.

23-year-old Lewis Thorpe is in his fifth season pitching professionally. He was signed by Minnesota as an international free agent in 2012, but lost two seasons due to Tommy John surgery in April of 2015. He first reached the Triple-A level in 2018 when he received the organization's Jim Rantz Award as the Minor League Pitcher of the Year. He has yet to make his Major League debut. Thorpe is a native of Melbourne, Australia.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.