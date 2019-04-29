PawSox Crack Three Homers, Fall to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Pawtucket Red Sox smacked a trio of home runs in the first game of their doubleheader, only for the nightcap to be postponed due to rain Monday night at Sahlen Field.

The PawSox (10-12), who were slated to play two seven-inning games, fell 10-5 to the Bisons (7-14) in the first game, then waited out the rain afterward before a postponement for the scheduled second game. Now, the PawSox and Bisons will play a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 5:05 p.m.

Mike Miller (2-for-4, third home run), Josh Tobias (1-for-3, first Triple-A home run) and Bryce Brentz (1-for-3, BB, second home run) all connected on solo homers. Entering Monday's action, Miller had posted a .355/.432/.474 slash line since June 29 of last season. In 2019 alone, Miller is hitting .317 with a .966 OPS, posting a career-high walk rate and ranking in the top-10 in the league in OBP. Last year, Miller didn't record his third home run of the season until July 4.

In the first game of his rehab assignment, Eduardo Nuñez (mid-back strain) batted second, served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with a deep flyout to the warning track in the right-field corner, a hard lineout to right field, a fly ball to left and a groundout to short.

The teams scored in each of the first six half-innings of the game, as Buffalo grabbed a 5-4 lead into the fourth inning. The Bisons then plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth.

PawSox starter Chandler Shepherd (L, 0-4) ceded eight earned runs (nine total) in three innings on 10 hits and three walks. Lefty Jeremy Bleich fanned two in 1.2 crisp innings.

Buffalo starter Sean Reid-Foley gave up four runs in four innings with five walks, while reliever William Ouellette (W, 1-0) tossed three innings of one-run ball.

The PawSox continue their series in Buffalo on Tuesday with a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. PawSox right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz is scheduled to oppose Buffalo righty David Paulino. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 5:00 p.m.

Following the seven-game road trip, the PawSox return home Friday-Sunday (May 3-5) to host the Rochester Red Wings at McCoy Stadium. Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

