Bisons Best PawSox, 10-5, in Rain-Shortened Doubleheader

Because of the rain that fell at Sahlen Field on Monday night, the Bisons and PawSox could only play one of two games of their scheduled doubleheader. But that didn't stop the Herd from scoring two games worth of runs!

Buffalo pounded out 13 hits and scored in each of the first four innings of a 10-5 victory over the PawSox in game one of a twinbill cut in half by weather. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove home three runs and Cavan Biggio clubbed his fourth home run of the season as the Bisons opened a week-long homestand with a victory.

Because of the game two postponement, the Bisons and PawSox will now play a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, April 30. The first of two seven-inning contests will begin at 5:05 p.m. (Gates 4:30 p.m.).

There was no shortage of runs early as both teams scored in each of their first three trips to the plate. After Pawtucket took a 1-0 lead, Gurriel Jr. drove a two-run double off the wall in left field to give Buffalo the advantage in the first.

Video: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 2 RBI Double

When Pawtucket tied it in the second, Buffalo scored again on an RBI-single from Jonathan Davis, one of his three hits in the game.

In the third, Pawtucket scored twice to take their final lead of the game at 4-3. That set up Biggio's big blast as the Herd third baseman launched a mammoth two-run shot into the centerfield pavilion area. The homer was his fourth of the season.

Video: Biggio blasts off for Bisons

The Bisons then put the game away by sending 10 men to the plate in a five-run fourth inning. Gurriel Jr. opened the scoring with another RBI-single, giving him 15 runs driven in in his last eight games. After a Biggio walk and with the infield drawn in, Richard Urena chopped a double past the first base bag and into right field to cash in two more runs. Michael De La Cruz got the Herd to double digits with his single to left field that brought home Biggio and Urena.

Making his Triple-A debut, William Ouellette earned the victory with three innings of relief work. After allowing a Bryce Brentz solo home run on the first pitch he threw, the righty retired the final nine batters he faced to nail down the win.

Sean Reid-Foley started for the Bisons and allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits in four innings of work. He walked five and struck out five in the no-decision.

