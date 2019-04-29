SWB Game Notes

ROCHESTER RED WINGS (8-14) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (10-10)

LHP Lewis Thorpe (1-2, 7.25) vs. RHP Chad Green (NR)

| Game No. 21 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | April 29, 2019 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

NOT A GREEN TRIPLE-A PITCHER: RHP Chad Green is expected to throw the first two innings Monday against the Rochester Red Wings with LHP Nestor Cortes to follow beginning in the 3rd inning. Green last pitched in the minors in 2017 as he was getting ready to rejoin the Yankees out of Spring Training. That year, he was still being used as a starting pitcher, pitching in 5G/5GS for the RailRiders and going 2-1 with a 4.73 ERA over 26.2 IP. The year prior was when Green jumped on radars with 16G/16GS for SWB in which he posted a 1.52 ERA and struck out 100 batters in 94.2 IP with just a .200 BAA.

A MODEST STRETCH: INF/OF Ryan McBroom entered the homestand against the Syracuse Mets with a 5G hitting streak, looking to track down INF Mike Ford and his season-best 9G hitting streak at some point during this homestand, before seeing his streak end with an 0-for-1 in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. Over the 5G, McBroom has one hit in each, going 5-for-18 (.278 AVG) raising his average from .261 to .266. As McBroom's streak ended with an 0-for-1 in Game 1 of the twinbill, Gosuke Katoh hit safely in both ends of the doubleheader. He's now at a 6G hitting streak in which he has batted 12-for-22 (.545 AVG) which has raised his season average to .364 which is 8th in the International League. Thanks to his team-best 5 HR and ability to walk, he's also 7th in the league in OBP (.435) and 4th in slugging (.673) which gives him the 2nd best OPS in the league at 1.108 -- just a few points behind Louisville's Josh Van Meter (1.110) for the league lead.

RAILRIDERS WERE THORPEDOED: LHP Lewis Thorpe gets the ball Monday night for Rochester, and he was dominant in his last start, Tuesday at Frontier Field. The Melbourne, Australia-native went a career-best 8.0 innings and struck out 12 batters while allowing just 3 H and one run (Solo HR, Gosuke Katoh). It was the second straight start in which he struck out 12 batters after having recorded just 3 starts of 10+ K in the first 67GS of his MiLB career. Thorpe (33 K) is currently 2nd in the IL in strikeouts behind Louisville's Lucas Sims (35 K).

QUADRUPLE THE DOUBLE TROUBLE: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders did not play a single game to completion over the previous weekend in Buffalo against the Bisons before having their series-opener against the Syracuse Mets suspended after a half inning Friday night and Sunday's game postponed. They entered last weekend's series with a scheduled doubleheader set for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. which was supposed to be the second one of the young season and now they officially played their second doubleheader Saturday against the Mets. The three postponements against the Bisons are all on the schedule for three dates later in the year when the two teams lock antlers June 3, June 5 and June 27 -- with a fourth against Syracuse still TBA for when the Mets return to PNC Field.

SPEEDING TO THE END OF THE FIRST MONTH: Last season's version of the RailRiders recorded 49 SB on 79 tries (62.0%) which was 11 fewer SB than any other team in the league (Lehigh Valley & Gwinnett: 60 SB), and by percentage was the second worst in the league (Louisville, 60.0%). That said, last April was a strong month for SWB on the base paths, going 14-for-15 in SB but only 35-for-64 (54.6%) over the final 115G of the season (1 SB every 3.3G from May 1st onward). The 2019 RailRiders are off to a torrid start, having gone 19-for-22 (86.3%) over the first 18G of the year, including 2 more SB Thursday. Leading the way is OF Billy Burns who is 7-for-7 SB which puts him 2 SB off the IL lead behind Columbus' Christian Colon.

