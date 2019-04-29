Wings Slug Way to 10-6 Win Monday

April 29, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Red Wings got their week-long IL North road trip off to a good start with a 10-6 win over the Scranton/WB RailRiders at PNC Field in Moosic, PA.

When Ronald Torreyes' three-run homer highlighted a five-run frame for the Wings in the 7th inning it looked the Wings would cruise to the easy win. But, back came the RailRiders plating five of their own runs in the bottom of the inning. The big blow was a Trey Amburgey grand slam off Gabriel Moya.

However, the combo of Jake Reed and Preston Guilmet would shut the door on the comeback bid tossing 2.1 scoreless innings.

The Wings (9-14) would tack on insurance runs on back-to-back bases loaded walks in the 8th inning.

Lewis Thorpe - the reigning IL Pitcher of the Week - wasn't as dominant as he was last Tuesday against the RailRiders when he struck out 12 in eight innings, but he still picked up the win allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Luke Raley had himself a nice Monday collecting three RBI including his fourth homer of the season. Torreyes finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Chad Green made the start for Scranton and struck out five over two scoreless innings to start the game.

The four-game set continues Tuesday night at 6:35. Kohl Stewart (1-2, 6.00) will get the ball for Rochester opposite righty Jonathan Loaisiga (0-1, 3.60)

WINGS THINGS: From JJ Cooper at Baseball America: Rochester has scored 10 runs tonight. This is the 7th time this April that Rochester or its opponent has scored 10 or more runs. Last season, over 140 games, Rochester had 9 games where they or their opponent scored 10+...The Wings improved to 4-1 against the Yankees top affiliate in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.