Bisons Outlast Rain and the RailRiders for First Win of Season

April 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Buffalo Bisons scored early and never trailed in their 6-4 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday evening. The two teams had to endure a nearly two hour rain delay due to inclement weather in Moosic, PA.

Otto Lopez once again led off the game with a walk, the second straight game he did so. This time, Addison Barger belted a two-run home run off of starter Ryan Weber for a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

The homer was Barger's first hit of the season. It was measured at 456 feet, hitting the batter's eye in straightaway center field. The homer has helped the 23-year-old reach base in all 12 career Triple-A games dating back to the end of last season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was able to tally solo runs in both the first and second innings off of Zach Thompson to tie the score 2-2 through a pair of innings. However, the Herd offense went back to work in the top of the third to chase Weber from the game.

The Bisons batted around in the top of the third, scoring four more times for a 6-2 advantage over the RailRiders. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter was charged with all six runs in 2.2 innings pitched. Barger once again helped ignite the Bisons' offense with a lead-off single. The short stop scored on a Rafael Lantigua RBI double.

Lantigua and Vinny Capra promptly scored thanks to Rob Brantly's two-run single. The veteran backstop capped the scoring on a Tanner Morris' RBI base hit off of Michael Gomez.

Buffalo took their four-run lead into the fourth inning, before the RailRiders would once again score a solo run. Jamie Westbrook hit a solo home run off of Thompson to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Jake Bauers' third RBI of the series came in the last of the fifth with a double that scored Andres Chaparro.

Hayden Juenger made his first appearance of the season, pitching two innings in relief for the Herd. The righty allowed one run but struck out the last three batters he faced. Juenger struck out the side in order in the bottom of the sixth to preserve the team's two-run lead.

The Herd threatened against Deivi Garcia in the top of the seventh thanks to base hits by L.J. Talley and Brantly. However, a groundball double play helped Garcia and the RailRiders to escape without surrendering a run.

The rain that had been falling for much of the game became heavier in between half innings and forced the grounds crew to put the tarp on the field. The game resumed after a 1:41 delay.

Junior Fernandez made his Bisons debut by pitching a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning, one of three pitchers for the team following the delay. The right hander recorded a strikeout in his frame and was followed by Matt Peacock. Jackson Rees pitched the bottom of the ninth inning for his first save of the season.

The Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will conclude their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Bowden Francis will make his 2023 debut and start for Buffalo.

