Iowa Walks off Columbus for Second Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (2-0) earned their second win of the season in extra-innings, beating the Columbus Clippers (0-2) by a score of 4-3, Saturday at Principal Park.

After combining to score 16 runs on 22 hits in the series opener last night, it took the I-Cubs and Clippers extra-innings to decide a winner in their second matchup today.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first three innings, but Columbus broke open the scoring in the top of the fourth. They scored one run on a passed ball and brought in a second on an RBI single from Tyler Freeman.

Iowa evened the game with two runs of their own in the fifth on an RBI single from Bryce Windham and a sacrifice fly from Matt Mervis. It stayed knotted at two runs apiece until the ninth, when both teams pushed across a run.

The Clippers scored on a ground out to take a 3-2 lead in the top-half of the inning and down to their last out, David Bote clubbed an RBI double to tie the game and send it to extras. In his first game as an I-Cub, Tyler Duffey held Columbus off the board in the 10th and was rewarded with a win when Jake Slaughter drove in Mervis with a sacrifice fly to earn a walk-off victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

In his first career Triple-A game, Bryce Windham went 2-for-3 with an RBI hitting out of the eight-hole. Windham hit .202 in 79 games with Tennessee in 2022.

After striking out 13 times in last night's win, the I-Cubs offense struck out 15 more times tonight, making it 28 strikeouts in their first two games.

Iowa and Columbus will meet for the third and final game of their three-game series tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 1:08 PM from Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

