Tides Best Bulls 13-4

DURHAM, NC - Durham left fielder Ruben Cardenas crushed two home runs and catcher Nick Dini collected three hits, however Norfolk first baseman Josh Lester mashed three longballs of his own in the Tides' 13-4 win over the Bulls on Saturday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Lester left the yard for the first time with a two-run blast in the third as part of a four-run frame. His second longball, another two-run shot, would come two frames later to make it a 6-0 contest. Cardenas would then go deep to narrow Durham's deficit to four in the last of the fifth, however Lester's third roundtripper of the day, a solo shot extended the margin to five to the seventh before SS Cadyn Grenier's RBI single made it 8-2.

Cardenas later smashed his second two-run homer of the afternoon in the last of the seventh to make once again make it a four-run contest. Norfolk would add five insurance runs over the final two innings to increase their advantage to nine.

Norfolk starter Bruce Zimmermann (4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 7 SO) did not factor in the final decision, while reliever Eduard Bazardo (1.1 IP, BB, SO) earned the win. Durham starting pitcher Cooper Criswell (3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.

Durham and Norfolk are set to conclude their three-game series on Sunday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm ET. RHP Luis Patino is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls, with RHP Spenser Watkins slated to start for the Tides.

