Wings Drop Saturday Matchup, 2-1

The Rochester Red Wings dropped their Saturday afternoon matchup against Lehigh Valley by a score of 2-1 at Innovative Field. The game featured strong pitching performances from both teams, as IronPigs' starter RHP T.J. Zeuch and Red Wings' starter RHP Jake Irvin, making his Triple-A debut, set the tone early.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the 4th inning when CF Scott Kingery hit a solo home run to give the IronPigs a 1-0 lead. The Red Wings responded in the bottom of the 4th, tying the game 1-1 after SS Jeter Downs scored on a wild pitch.

Both teams' bullpens continued to stifle the opposition until the top of the 8th inning when 2B Kody Clemens hit an RBI single to bring Kingery home, giving the IronPigs a 2-1 lead. The Red Wings were unable to mount a comeback in their final two innings, ultimately falling to the IronPigs by a single run. Jeter Downs logged the only extra base hit for Rochester in the afternoon contest.

RHP Jeremy Walker (1-0) earned the win in relief for the IronPigs, while LHP Matt Cronin (0-1) was saddled with the loss for the Red Wings. RHP Trey Cobb secured his first save of the season for Lehigh Valley.

Despite falling in both games to start their 2023 campaign, the Red Wings pitching staff have logged back-to-back identical games of 10 strikeout, three walk games.

The game lasted 2 hours and 22 minutes, with an attendance of 2,958 fans enjoying the sunny, 64-degree weather at the ballpark.

