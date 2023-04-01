Porter and Reetz Homer in Blowout at Victory Field

April 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - After coming from behind to take the season opener, the Omaha Storm Chasers scored in six of nine innings Saturday afternoon to beat the Indianapolis Indians 12-1 and secure a series win at Victory Field.

All nine Storm Chasers hitters in the starting lineup scored a run and reached base at least once, while eight of nine recorded hits with five multi-hit performances.

Center fielder Samad Taylor continued where he left off from Friday night, opening the scoring with a sacrifice fly, then shortstop Maikel Garcia followed behind him with an RBI single to give Omaha a 2-0 lead.

Logan Porter continued the scoring in the third inning as he deposited the first Storm Chasers home run of the season onto the left field berm, a 417-foot solo shot that put Omaha further, 3-0.

Garcia scored Taylor on a double to open the fifth, then designated hitter Jakson Reetz doubled the score to 8-0 with a grand slam to left field, a 408-foot homer that blew the game open.

Nick Pratto and Tyler Gentry each drove in runs in the sixth inning to put Omaha up 10-0, then Reetz added an RBI single in the eighth inning and Garcia brought home another run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Across the first two games, Garcia has gone 3-for-9 (.333) at the plate and driven in a team-best six runs.

As strong as he offense was, the Storm Chasers pitching staff was nearly as dominant. Starting pitcher Austin Cox struck out 5 over 3.0 scoreless frames and was followed by left-hander Drew Parrish (1-0), who threw 3.0 hitless and scoreless frames.

After recording just one hit in the first six innings, Indianapolis hitters struck for a run on three hits in the seventh against Omaha lefty Josh Taylor, but the combined effort from Nick Wittgren and Ryan Weiss ended the afternoon with a scoreless inning each.

To top the afternoon off, Omaha's infield turned five double plays, including in each of the last four innings of the game to keep Indianapolis from mounting a rally.

Winners of two straight to open the season, the Storm Chasers will look to sweep Indianapolis Sunday afternoon with a 12:35 p.m. CT / 1:35 p.m. ET local first pitch from Victory Field, with right-hander Jonathan Heasley headed to the mound as the Omaha starter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.