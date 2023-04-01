Porter and Reetz Homer in Blowout at Victory Field
April 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - After coming from behind to take the season opener, the Omaha Storm Chasers scored in six of nine innings Saturday afternoon to beat the Indianapolis Indians 12-1 and secure a series win at Victory Field.
All nine Storm Chasers hitters in the starting lineup scored a run and reached base at least once, while eight of nine recorded hits with five multi-hit performances.
Center fielder Samad Taylor continued where he left off from Friday night, opening the scoring with a sacrifice fly, then shortstop Maikel Garcia followed behind him with an RBI single to give Omaha a 2-0 lead.
Logan Porter continued the scoring in the third inning as he deposited the first Storm Chasers home run of the season onto the left field berm, a 417-foot solo shot that put Omaha further, 3-0.
Garcia scored Taylor on a double to open the fifth, then designated hitter Jakson Reetz doubled the score to 8-0 with a grand slam to left field, a 408-foot homer that blew the game open.
Nick Pratto and Tyler Gentry each drove in runs in the sixth inning to put Omaha up 10-0, then Reetz added an RBI single in the eighth inning and Garcia brought home another run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.
Across the first two games, Garcia has gone 3-for-9 (.333) at the plate and driven in a team-best six runs.
As strong as he offense was, the Storm Chasers pitching staff was nearly as dominant. Starting pitcher Austin Cox struck out 5 over 3.0 scoreless frames and was followed by left-hander Drew Parrish (1-0), who threw 3.0 hitless and scoreless frames.
After recording just one hit in the first six innings, Indianapolis hitters struck for a run on three hits in the seventh against Omaha lefty Josh Taylor, but the combined effort from Nick Wittgren and Ryan Weiss ended the afternoon with a scoreless inning each.
To top the afternoon off, Omaha's infield turned five double plays, including in each of the last four innings of the game to keep Indianapolis from mounting a rally.
Winners of two straight to open the season, the Storm Chasers will look to sweep Indianapolis Sunday afternoon with a 12:35 p.m. CT / 1:35 p.m. ET local first pitch from Victory Field, with right-hander Jonathan Heasley headed to the mound as the Omaha starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 1, 2023
- Bisons Outlast Rain and the RailRiders for First Win of Season - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Walks off Columbus for Second Win - Iowa Cubs
- Baty Homers Twice as Syracuse Offense Explodes in First Win of 2023 Season with 16-6 Victory over Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- Caleb Hamilton Homers in Debut, WooSox Suffer First Loss of 2023 - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Blast Four Home Runs, Pitching Brilliant in 6-1 Win over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Nevin Homers in Mud Hens Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Porter and Reetz Homer in Blowout at Victory Field - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Lester Homers Three Times In Second Straight Tides Win - Norfolk Tides
- Tides Best Bulls 13-4 - Durham Bulls
- Swaggerty Doubles in Indians Saturday Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings Drop Saturday Matchup, 2-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- April 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (1-0) vs. Indianapolis Indians (0-1) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 1 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Take Season Opener Over Columbus - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.