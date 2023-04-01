Nevin Homers in Mud Hens Loss

Mud Hens drop their first game of the year 6-1 against the St. Paul Saints.

St. Paul would strike first in the game, scoring three runs in the second inning all by the homerun ball, knocking Mud Hens starter Reese Olson out just after two innings.

Tyler Nevin would help the Hens begin the comeback after he hit a solo homerun out to centerfield for his first home run of the young season.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Saints would add another run to the board thanks to a solo shot hit by Ryan LaMarre off of Matt Wisler to give St. Paul a 4-1 lead.

Matt Wallner would join the Saints homerun party after he hit a solo homerun in the top of the fifth inning off of growing the Saints lead to four.

Dereck Rodriguez shut down the Mud Hens in the middle innings, pitching 2.2 innings and only allowing two walks while striking out three.

Kervin Castro pitched 1.1 strong innings for the Mud Hens only allowing one hit and striking out all four outs he recorded.

The Saints would load the bases with no outs in the eighth inning, but would only score one run because of a wild pitch giving them a comfortable 6-1 lead.

