Saints Blast Four Home Runs, Pitching Brilliant in 6-1 Win over Mud Hens

TOLEDO, OH - It's no joke. The St. Paul Saints won at Fifth Third Field in Toledo. Coming into Saturday's game, the Saints were 6-18 in the Glass City. They flipped the script, however, getting four home runs and superb pitching, including 5.2 hitless innings of relief from the bullpen in a 6-1 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens. The Saints improved to 1-1 on the season.

The Saints used the long ball in the second inning to jump out on top. Chris Williams, who hit 28 home runs last season between Double-A Wichita and St. Paul, drilled a solo homer to left in his first at bat of the season giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. With one out, Elliot Soto reached on a throwing error by shortstop Zack Short. Tony Wolters, who hadn't homered since August 30, 2021, clubbed a two-run homer to right, his first of the season, making it 3-0 Saints.

The Mud Hens answered back with a long ball of their own in the bottom of the inning as Major League rehabber Tyler Nevin hit a solo homer to straightaway center, his first of the season, cutting the lead to 3-1. It was the lone mistake by Saints starter Aaron Sanchez who went 3.1 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out four.

Ryan LaMarre grabbed the run back in the fourth with a solo homer to left, a 413 blast with an exit velocity of 110.1 mph, his first of the season, increasing the Saints lead to 4-1.

In the fifth, Matt Wallner got in on the home run action with a solo shot to right, his first of the season, giving the Saints a 5-1 lead.

The Saints added an insurance run in the eighth when they loaded the bases with nobody out on a single from Williams, a walk to Hernán Perez, and a single to right-center by Elliot Soto. A wild pitch scored Williams putting the Saints up 6-1.

The bullpen was magnificent as the Saints didn't allow a hit after the leadoff single in the fourth. Dereck Rodríguez came on in relief in the fourth with two on and one out. He got back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. Rodríguez would go 2.2 hitless, scoreless innings while walking two and striking out three.

Trevor Megill was lights out in his 2.0 innings of work recording five of the six outs by way of strikeout and allowing just a two-out walk in the eighth.

Brock Stewart, who hasn't pitched a full season since 2019, came out firing in the ninth as he struck out the side to finish off the victory. In all, the bullpen went 5.2 hitless, shutout innings while walking three and striking out 11. The Saints 15 strikeouts were two shy of their franchise record and tied for the third most in franchise history.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Simeon Woods RichaRandy Dobnak (NR) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Austin Goudreau (NR). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

