Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

April 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-0) 2 , Rochester Red Wings (0-2) 1â

Saturday, April 1st, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

Final: LHV 2, ROC 1

WP: RHP Jeremy Walker (1-0, 0.00)

LP: LHP Matt Cronin (0-1, 9.00)

SV: Trey Cobb (1, 0.00)

Game Information:

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Temperature: 59°F

Time of Game:â 2:22

Attendance: 2,958

Home Runs:

âLHV - Scott Kingery (2) solo home run off RHP Jake Irvin in the 4th (count: 1-1) to left field

Starting Pitchers:

RHP T.J. Zeuchâ: (0-0, 1.80) 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO, 17 BF, 62:39 (P:S) left tied 1-1

RHP Jake Irvin: (0-0, 2.08) 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 18 BF, 77:50 (P:S), left tied 1-1â

RED WINGS NOTES

WEEKEND WOES: The Red Wings were limited to just three hits offensively this afternoon, the fewest hits in a nine-innings contest since September 25, 2021 at Worcester (BOS).

- SS Jeter Downs and 3B Chad Pinder each collected their first hit as Red Wings.

MAKING BLAISE DINARDO PROUD: C Francisco Arcia caught LF Simon Muzziotti trying to steal second in the first inning in his Red Wing debut...Arcia's caught stealing, which was his first since June 1, 2021 against Round Rock (TEX) as a member of Triple-A Salt Lake (LAA), completed the strike-em-out-throw-em-out to end the inning.

I MISS HOMERING: This is the first time the Wings have gone homerless in their first two games in a season since 2018...should they not homer tomorrow, it would be their longest streak to start a season since at least 2004.

NEW GUYS CAME TO PLAY: Red Wings newcomers combined for all three hits Saturday afternoon...SS Jeter Downs, RF Stone Garrett and 3B Chad Pinder each collected a hit apiece, accounting for the entire Wings offense....starting pitcher Jake Irvin, LHP Jose Ferrer, RHP Gerson Moreno, and RHP Jose Mujica combined to allow just one earned over eight innings, with a combined nine strikeouts.

DEBUT TIMES TWO: Wings starting pitcher and Nationals No. 22 prospect Jake Irvin made his Triple-A debut this afternoon, allowing just one earned over 4.1 innings pitched...he was relieved by southpaw and No. 20 prospect Jose Ferrer, who worked a scoreless 1.1 innings.

IRONPIGS NOTES

I STILL HAVE NIGHTMARES: Lehigh Valley starter TJ Zeuch worked five innings, allowing one earned in his fifth career start (sixth game) against the Wings...the Ohio native carries a career ERA of 1.97 against Rochester (7 ER/32.0 IP), highlighted by a no-hitter on August 19, 2019 in front of the Rochester faithful as a member of Buffalo (TOR).

