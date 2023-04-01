I-Cubs Take Season Opener Over Columbus

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (1-0) earned their first win of the 2023 campaign, beating the Columbus Clippers (0-1) by a score of 11-5, Friday at Principal Park.

Both teams got off to a quick start, with the Clippers scoring a run on a solo home run by Bo Naylor in the top of the first. Iowa quickly tied it on an RBI double from Matt Mervis in the home half of the frame and took their first lead of the season in the following inning.

Christopher Morel knocked a two-run single in the second inning and came around to score on a wild pitch, giving Iowa a 4-1 lead, their first of the 2023 season.

Columbus got three runs of their own in the third on two singles and a double play, tying the game at four runs apiece.

The I-Cubs put up crooked numbers in each of the next two innings, scoring two in the third and five in the fourth highlighted by back-to-back home runs from David Bote and Mervis. With an 11-4 lead after four innings, Iowa's staff did not allow another earned run.

They surrendered an unearned run in the sixth to make it an 11-5 game, but neither team would score again, as Iowa secured their first win of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa scored all 11 of their runs in the first four innings of the game, scoring two or more runs in three of the four innings.

Five of Iowa's nine starters had multi-hit games, accounting for 11 of Iowa's 14 hits. Four of the top five hitters collected two hits.

In five innings of work, Iowa's bullpen allowed one unearned run on two hits and five walks while striking out five.

Iowa and Columbus will meet for game two of their three-game series tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 3:08 PM from Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

