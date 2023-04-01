Swaggerty Doubles in Indians Saturday Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored in four consecutive innings and erupted for a five-run fifth en route to a series-clinching victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday afternoon at Victory Field, 12-1.

All nine batters in the Storm Chasers (2-0) lineup scored at least one run in the victory, with the offense being led by a trio of three-hit performances and a five-RBI showing courtesy of a fifth-inning grand slam by designated hitter Jakson Reetz. Eight of Omaha's 12 runs were charged to starting pitcher Caleb Smith (L, 0-1).

The Indians (0-2) were held to just one hit until Travis Swaggerty led off the seventh inning with a double, his second in as many games. Miguel Andújar followed and wasted no time driving Swaggerty in with a ground ball through the right side of the infield. Mark Mathias - who logged three hits in his Pirates organization debut on Friday - collected two of Indy's five total hits.

After Omaha starter Austin Cox fanned five across 3.0 shutout innings, Drew Parrish (W, 1-0) entered from the bullpen and faced the minimum through 3.0 hitless frames.

The series finale begins at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Victory Field. RHP Mike Burrows (0-0, -.--) will take the mound as Indianapolis looks for its first win of the 2023 season. RHP Jonathan Heasley is set to counter for Omaha.

