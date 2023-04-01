April 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

IOWA CUBS (1-0) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (0-1)

Saturday - 3:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Nick Neidert (0-0, -.--) vs. LHP Daniel Norris (0-0, -.--)

TODAY'S GAME: After snagging the Opening Night victory over Columbus last night, Iowa looks to take a 2-0 series lead today. Nick Neidert will make his first appearance in the Cubs organization this afternoon. Through 14 games with Triple-A Jacksonville in 2022, the righty held a 1.96 ERA, striking out 48 batters while walking just nine. He saw a shortened season due to injury last year, serving two stints on the injured list, once from April 12 to May 18 and again from August 9 for the remainder of the season. Opposite of Neidert will be former Chicago and Iowa Cub, Daniel Norris. Norris is set to make his first start of the season today and the 195th in his career. He played in two games with the I-Cubs last year and also faced Iowa twice as a member of the Toledo MudHens. In those two games, the southpaw threw 6.2 innings allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

THE MASHING CONTINUES: The 2022 Cubs Minor League Player of the Year has already shown up on day one in 2023. In his first at-bat last night, Matt Mervis hit a ball just a few feet short of his first homer on the year. He settled for an RBI double that broke open the scoring for Iowa last night. The wait for a home run didn't last long as Mervis sent one deep to right field in the fourth inning. He tacked on two walks and a hit by pitch to reach base in all five of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2, with two runs batted in, two runs scored, two walks and a hit-by-pitch.

LOCKED IN THE PEN: Columbus tallied four runs early last night, but once the I-Cubs tapped into their bullpen, it was lights out. Four pitchers combined for 5.0 innings, allowing just unearned one run on two hits. Three of those arms are new to the red, white and blue. Ryan Borucki, Anthony Kay and Vinny Nittoli each made their I-Cubs debut. While the new guys put on a show, a familiar Cub closed out the game for Iowa. Rowan Wick, who appeared in 64 games with Chicago last season, quickly retired the Clippers in the ninth to secure the victory.

ONE TO GO: Last night's victory gave I-Cubs Manager Marty Pevey his 599th win as Iowa's Manager. Being just one win away from the 600-mark, Iowa's longest tenured and winningest manager has a chance at history this weekend at Principal Park. He holds a career managerial record of 1,243-1,286 through his 19 seasons in the minors.

WHAT AN OPENER IT WAS: Last night's 11-5 Opening Day victory was the first win at home on Opening Day for Iowa since April 5, 2012, when they beat Round Rock 5-3. It was the most runs they have scored in a home season opener since April 12, 1969, when they scored 12 runs in a 12-7 victory over Oklahoma City. It was Marty Pevey's first Opening Day win at home with Iowa and third overall in his 11 seasons at the helm.

IT MEANS MOREL IN IOWA: Christopher Morel made a splash with the Chicago Cubs in 2022, batting .235 with 55 runs, 19 doubles, 16 homers and 47 RBI in his rookie season. Morel's path to the big leagues was not by the book as he played just five games with Iowa in 2021 and was called up from Double-A Tennessee, skipping the transition to Triple-A last year. For 2023, the righty opens the season with Iowa and played in just his 10th game with Iowa last night. In his first at-bat, he made his presence known showing off his bat and speed for a lead-off triple in the first. He would eventually score two runs, collect two RBI, record another hit and draw two walks.

HARD HAT HOLIDAY: Some teams have a chain, some have a cowboy hat. The I-Cubs have a hard hat in the dugout to celebrate every home run this year. They didn't have to wait long to show it off for the first time. Back-to-back homers in the fourth inning from David Bote and Matt Mervis let the I-Cubs bring all the energy to the field. The rest of the offense didn't skip a beat either, with 8-of-9 recording a hit and 5-of-9 collecting two or more. Last night was a glimpse of what's to come for Iowa this year and is surely not the last time we'll see the Cubs don a bright white hard hat.

AGAINST COLUMBUS: Iowa came out on top in the first of 18 matchups with the Clippers this season. In the high scoring affair that featured 22 combined hits, the I-Cubs earned an 11-5 win. The I-Cubs still trail 12-19 in the all-time series with the Clippers with two more games to play this weekend and 15 more later in the season.

SHORT HOPS: Last night marked the first time Iowa has played in the month of March since at least 1969, moving their all-time record in the month to 1-0...with a win to-night, Iowa would account for 50% of the home Saturday wins they earned last year, as they went just 2-10 on Saturday home games in 2022.

