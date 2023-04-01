Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 1 vs. Lehigh Valley

April 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-0) vs. Rochester Red Wings (0-1)

Saturday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field- Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP TJ Zeuch (NR) vs. RHP Jake Irvin (NR)

149-1: The Wings dropped their Opening Day matchup against Lehigh Valley, 8-7, in a 10-inning contest which marked their third consecutive Opening Day loss...in their last 11 home openers dating back to 2012, the Wings are just 2-9, including six consecutive losses...RHP Joan Adon logged four innings of one hit ball before surrendering three hits in the fifth inning including a three-run homer to Lehigh Valley's CF Scott Kingery...RF Stone Garrett and CF Cody Wilson recorded three-hit days at the plate, with Garrett getting credit for a pair of RBI in his Wings debut...1B Travis Blankenhorn was the third Rochester batter to record a multi-hit performance after his 2-for-5 day including his first triple since July 13, 2019...the Red Wings will send RHP Jake Irvin to the mound for the Saturday afternoon matchup against Philadelphia's top affiliate.

GET LOST, MARCH: The Wings fell in their first March game in franchise history, bringing their franchise record to 0-1 in the month.

Rochester has also not played on April 1 since at least 1928.

TOP OF THE LEADERBOARD: CF Cody Wilson's fifth inning double came off the bat at 108.3 MPH, the hardest hit ball of the game for Rochester batters and the second hardest among both teams...the righty's three hits mark a career-high at the Triple-A level (three two-hit games in '21) and is the most hits in his first game of any season in his career.

Wilson also logged the fastest time from home to first yesterday at 4.23 seconds.

STONE COLD: RF Stone Garrett drove in a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh, part of a 3-for-4 game with a run scored in his Red Wing debut...all three knocks for the righty were of the single variety...the former Arizona Diamondback did so without logging an exit velocity above 85 MPH (74.9, 82, 84.5)...

In 2022, Garrett logged five three-hit performances with Triple-A Reno, none of which were solely comprised of singles.

BLANK SPACE BABY: 1B Travis Blankenhorn logged an RBI triple in the bottom of the second to plate the first run of the 2023 season...this marked his first triple since July 13, 2019 as a member of Double-A Pensacola (MIN)...the former Syracuse Met and Minnesota Twins farmhand went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI in his Red Wing debut.

Prior to today, Blankenhorn had never recorded a multi-hit game in his first game of a season since being drafted in 2015.

EASY BAKE OVEN: 2B Darren Baker, son of legendary MLB Manager Dusty Baker, made his Triple-A debut last night and logged his first hit, recording an infield single in the seventh inning which plated a run in the process...

Baker's home to first time was clocked at 4.36 seconds, the third fastest home to first time tracked in yesterday's game

Baker also posted a home to first of 4.34 seconds earlier in the game, good enough for the second fastest home to first time in yesterday's game.

The fastest home to first time tracked in yesterday's game belongs to OF Cody Wilson who timed with a 4.23.

SWERVIN' IRVIN: RHP Jake Irvin makes his Triple-A debut today against Philadelphia's top minor league affiliate...Irvin entered the season as the Nationals no. 22 prospect according to Baseball America...the Minnesota native is regarded as having the best command in all of the Nationals organization (per Baseball America)...

Through five seasons in Minor League Baseball, Irvin has struck out 235 batters and handed out only 73 free passes.

THIS MAN MADE HISTORY: Lehigh Valley sends RHP TJ Zeuch to the mound against the Red Wings for the second of the three game set...Zeuch no-hit the Red Wings on August 19th, 2019, as a member of the Buffalo Bisons becoming the tenth pitcher to do so against the Rochester franchise (nine inning no-hitter).

International League Stories from April 1, 2023

