Rain, Bisons Down RailRiders

April 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders and the Buffalo Bisons were caught in a rain storm on Saturday evening. After an hour and forty-one-minute delay, the teams wrapped up the contest with a 6-4 Buffalo victory. Jesus Bastidas and Jamie Westbrook each launched their first home runs of the season.

Otto Lopez, the first batter of the game, received a walk to start things off. With a 1-0 count, Addison Barger blasted his first home of the season for a two-run lead.

First pitching swinging in the second, Jesus Bastidas slammed a home run straight to center field. It cut the Bisons lead in half, 2-1.

Buffalo was back at it again batting through the order in the third. Barger started it off with a base hit and Vinny Capra walked to reach. A double from Rafael Lantigua drove in Barger and Rob Brantly knocked in two more with his RBI single making it 5-1. After Cameron Eden recorded a base hit to keep the line moving, Tanner Morris sent home Brantly with a ground ball up the middle. Buffalo led 6-2 after a four-run frame.

The RailRiders got one back with home run in the fourth this time from Jamie Westbrook. Westbrook's bomb to chipped away at the Bisons lead slimming the deficit to three.

In the very next frame Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tacked on another. Andres Chaparro walked to reach and Jake Bauers doubled him home. SWB trailed 6-4.

After a long rain delay, both teams kept the same defensive, but swapped relievers on the mound. Despite a few baserunners here and there, no score advancements were made after play resumed.

Zach Thompson threw four innings of work getting the ball out of the gate on Saturday. He allowed three runs on six hits, including two homers. He struck out three on 64 pitches. Hayden Juenger (W, 1-0) took over in the fifth allowing an RBI double after a walk. He struck out the side in the next frame. Junior Fernandez and Matt Peacock each pitched a clean frame. Jackson Rees (S, 1) was called upon for the save and he slammed the door shut.

Ryan Weber (L, 0-1) got the start throwing just two and two thirds innings. He let up six runs on six hits including a homer in the first. Weber walked and struck out a pair each on 57 total pitches. Michael Gomez inherited a runner in the third and allowed him to cross the plate, although it tracked back to Weber's line. Gomez let runners on in the fourth but stranded them there. Deivi Garcia took over in the middle of the fifth, also inheriting a runner, but this time leaving him on second base. He got out of the sixth clean and induced a double play to escape the seventh. James Norwood took the ball after the delay and faced the minimum in his first frame. After loading the bases in the ninth, Norwood handed the ball to D.J. Snelten for the final out.

The RailRiders take on the Bisons tomorrow at PNC Field. Righty Mitch Spence gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against counterpart Bowden Francis with a 1:05 P.M. first pitch.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

1-1

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.