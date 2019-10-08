Bindulis, Weis Assigned to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Kristofers Bindulis has been re-assigned to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays by the Washington Capitals. Additionally, the Bears have assigned forward Matt Weis to South Carolina.

Bindulis, 24, has appeared in 16 games with Hershey over the past two seasons. He was limited to just four games in 2018-19 due to an upper-body injury sustained last December. A native of Riga, Latvia, Bindulis skated in 34 games with South Carolina in 2017-18, striking for 15 points (four goals, 11 assists).

Weis, 24, signed a one-year, AHL deal with the Bears in July. He skated in 60 games last season with the Chicago Wolves, tallying 11 points (three goals, eight assists). He played in 22 playoff games with Chicago, scoring four points (two goals, two assists) in Chicago's run to the Calder Cup Finals. The Ohio State product also skated in six games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets last year, collecting seven points in just six games.

Additionally, forward Travis Boyd has joined the Bears after clearing waivers yesterday. He will wear #15 while forward Joe Snively will switch to #21.

The Bears return to action on Saturday night as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network. On Sunday, the Bears return to Giant Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 5 p.m. It's Advance Auto Parts Car Magnet Night for the first 5,000 fans. Tickets are on sale now at the Giant Center Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

