Colorado Completes Series of Transactions
October 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche have announced that defenseman Kevin Connauton has been recalled by the Avalanche, while forwards Josh Dickinson and Brandon Saigeon have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.
Connauton has posted one assist in two games this season with the Eagles, while Dickinson and Saigeon are still yet to make their season debut.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to Toyota Arena in Ontario, California to face the Ontario Reign on Friday, October 11th at 8:00pm MT.
