Bridgeport Sound Tigers to Host AHL-NWHL Doubleheader with Connecticut Whaleon February 22

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are hosting the first-ever AHL-NWHL doubleheader with the Connecticut Whale of the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL).

On Saturday, Feb. 22 at Webster Bank Arena, the Whale will host the Boston Pride in NWHL action at 2 p.m., followed by the Sound Tigers' matchup against the Hershey Bears at 7 p.m. The NWHL game will be followed by a meet-and-greet for all ticketholders with the entire Whale team.

The Sound Tigers are offering a combined ticket for both games in the Sound Tigers/Whale doubleheader for just $25. Tickets are available now at https://fevo.me/ahl_nwhldoubleheader or by calling Tarah Kelly of the Sound Tigers at 203-345-4859.

"The Bridgeport Sound Tigers are proud to host our neighbors, the Connecticut Whale, and provide the showcase all of these amazing players and role models and these two great NWHL teams have earned," Sound Tigers President Brent Rossi said.

The NWHL game will have many connections to the region and the AHL. Whale general manager Bray Ketchum was a top forward at Yale from 2007-2011. The rosters of both teams are filled with several top players from the best NCAA Division I programs in the country, with the majority of players having been raised or attended college in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Among the players on the Whale are Elena Orlando (Quinnipiac), Emma Vlasic (Yale), Taylor Marchin (Yale), and Connecticut natives Sarah Hughson (from Moodus) and Brooke Wolejko (from South Windsor). The Whale are coached by former NHL and AHL forward Colton Orr, while the Pride are led by former NHL and AHL defenseman Paul Mara.

"Playing at the home of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers is an awesome opportunity to showcase the talent in the NWHL and engage with new fans," said Whale defender Shannon Doyle, who has been with the Whale since the NWHL's first season. "The Whale players and staff are proud to collaborate with the Sound Tigers on an incredible full day of hockey and a celebration of the sport."

The Sound Tigers will also host a Girls' Hockey Celebration Weekend on March 21 and 22 in partnership with Fairfield, Connecticut native Julie Chu, continuing the team's commitment to girls' hockey.

