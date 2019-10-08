Spectra to Offer Wide Selection of Food & Beverage Options in 2019-20

The Belleville Senators' Opening Night presented by CAA Insurance countdown is on as the Sens will hit home ice for the first time this season Friday night against Binghamton.

And while the fans in attendance will be eager to see many of the Sens' returnees and new additions on the ice, they have a lot to look for in the concessions stands too as Spectra has added a number of new food items to its menu for 2019-20 and feature some classics returning too!

Belly burger

Named after the Senators' mascot, the Belly Burger is topped with all your favourite toppings. Featuring a juicy patty and beer braised brisket, the Belly Burger is then topped with a crispy onion ring, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and dill mustard.

Bacon potato jackets

A new item for the season, the bacon potato jackets are exactly what they sound like. A potato skin filled with mashed potato, it's then topped with cheese and bacon and is served with sour cream. For a surcharge, fans can also add chilli.

Feature sandwich

Pulled pork. BBQ chicken. Ham. Who knows which one you'll receive as the feature sandwich rotates per game but you'll be filled regardless. The feature sandwich is also served with potato wedges.

Brisket sandwich

A classic at Belleville Senators, the brisket sandwich is a staple at CAA Arena. Fresh, slow cooked for 14 hours, the brisket is served on a ciabatta bun along with horseradish aioli and comes with fresh potato wedges that are topped with parmesan cheese.

Oktoberfest sausage

Spectra is bringing the famous Oktoberfest sausage to CAA Arena for the month of October! Available for a limited time, make sure to dig in during one of the Sens' five home games this month.

Of course, many other classics are still available from pizza (pepperoni, veggie, meat lovers), poutine, cheeseburgers and hot dogs, among many other items so be sure to check out the four concessions available inside CAA Arena:

Sidney Slice: fans will be able to choose from a selection of differing pizza and nacho options

Cannifton Carvery: fans will be offered a wide variety of hand carved sandwiches

Bell Boulevard Brewhouse: guests will have the option of choosing from a vast number of drink options from a variety of beer as well as ciders and coolers and wine

Front Street Grill: fans will have the option of all their favourite grilled options from a classic cheeseburger, chicken burger, chicken tenders and more

In addition to the food options above, fans have multiple drink choices inside CAA Arena. Beer options include Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Heineken and Creemore, among many other choices within the Molson Canadian brand. Furthermore, wines are featured from the Sandbanks Winery while Strongbow ciders are also available at five full liquor bars throughout the arena.

The Senators return to the ice Friday night for their Opening Night presented by CAA Insurance against Binghamton. Full details for an action-packed evening can be found.

Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators season tickets or flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.

