Jets Announce Roster Moves

WINNIPEG, Oct. 8, 2019 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled defencemen Sami Niku and Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced they have placed forward Bryan Little on injured reserve and given Dmitry Kulikov a personal leave from the team.

Niku, 22, played in 30 games for the Jets last season, registering four points (1G, 3A). The native of Haapavesi, Finland played in the first two games of Manitoba's 2019-20 season and posted an assist in each game. Niku also played 20 games for the Moose last season and had 12 points (3G, 9A) after winning the Eddie Shore Award in 2017-18 as the AHL's top defenceman. Niku was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round (198th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Nogier, 23, played in the first two Moose games this season and recorded an assist and four penalty minutes. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. played the 11th game of his NHL career on Dec. 4/18, his first action in the league since April of 2017 and he also played 74 games for the Moose in 2018-19 and recorded nine points (1G, 8A) and 48 PIMs. Nogier was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round (101st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Sami Niku

Defence

Born Oct 10 1996 -- Haapavesi, Finland

Height 6.00 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2013-14 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 30 0 3 3 16 2

2014-15 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 39 3 22 25 24 8

2014-15 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 12 0 1 1 6 1

2015-16 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 38 4 7 11 2 2

2015-16 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 7 0 2 2 4 1

2016-17 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 59 5 22 27 26 3 15 1 5 6 2

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 76 16 38 54 30 17 9 1 2 3 2

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 1 0 1 0 0

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 20 3 9 12 14 -6 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 30 1 3 4 2 0 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 2 0 2 2 0 0

NHL Totals 31 2 3 5 2

Nelson Nogier

Defence

Born May 27 1996 -- Saskatoon, SASK

Height 6.03 -- Weight 208 -- Shoots R

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2011-12 Saskatoon Blades WHL 4 0 0 0 0 -4

2012-13 Saskatoon Blades WHL 55 0 4 4 8 7 3 0 1 1 0

2013-14 Saskatoon Blades WHL 37 1 5 6 25 -2

2014-15 Saskatoon Blades WHL 32 1 7 8 42 -27

2014-15 Red Deer Rebels WHL 38 2 9 11 42 -1 5 0 1 1 4

2015-16 Red Deer Rebels WHL 69 4 17 21 79 27 17 2 2 4 18

2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 60 2 11 13 35 -5

2016-17 Winnipeg Jets NHL 10 0 0 0 5 -1

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 13 0 1 1 4 1 2 0 0 0 2

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 74 1 8 9 48 -9 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 2 0 1 1 4 2

NHL Totals 11 0 0 0 5

