Weekly: After Winning Season Opener, Penguins Look Ahead to Three-In-Three Weekend

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (1-0-0-0) hosts its home opener on Saturday

Weekly Rewind

Saturday, Oct. 5 - PENGUINS 4 at Hershey 3

The Penguins started the 2019-20 season strong by rallying to defeat the Hershey Bears at Giant Center, 4-3. After an early strike by the Bears, Penguins rookie Jake Lucchini evened things up at 6:45 of the first period. Newcomer Stefan Noesen proceeded to score twice in his Pens debut, and Anthony Angello tacked on an important insurance marker midway through the third period. The Bears scored a late, extra-attacker power-play goal to pull within one of the Pens, but Casey DeSmith's 36 saves proved to be too much for a Hershey comeback.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Oct. 11 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's second game of the 2019-20 campaign also takes place on the road, when the team travels to PPL Center to take on its other in-state rival. Last season, the Pens went an even 6-6-0-0 against the Phantoms. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Sam Lafferty paced all players in last year's season series with 14 points (4G-10A). Lehigh Valley acquired big names in the offseason, including Andy Andreoff and Cal O'Reilly.

Saturday, Oct. 12 - PENGUINS vs. Utica

The Penguins kick off their home schedule with the Utica Comets' lone visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season. Last season, the Comets got the upper hand on the Penguins with a 2-0-0-0 record. However, over the past five years, the Penguins have points in eight of 10 games against Utica (4-2-3-1).

Sunday, Oct. 13 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to hostile territory to face Hershey in a Sunday matinée for the final game of their three-in-three. Last year, Hershey accrued an 8-2-0-1 record in its 5:00 p.m. Sunday home games.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton improved to 11-10-0-0 all-time in season openers with Saturday's win. The Penguins are also 3-2-0-0 in season openers against the Bears.

- Stefan Noesen became the first Penguins player to record multiple goals in the team's opening game since Scott Wilson tallied twice on Oct. 9, 2015 in a 2-1 OT win at Providence.

- After recording two assists on Saturday, Adam Johnson has recorded 14 points (7G-7A) in his last 16 games against Hershey.

- Including the Calder Cup Playoffs, Casey DeSmith is now 4-3-0 in nine career games at Giant Center, posting a 2.04 goals against average and .927 sv%.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.00

2. Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.00

3. PENGUINS 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.00

4. Springfield 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

5. Charlotte 2 1 1 0 0 2 .500

6. Hershey 2 0 1 1 0 1 .250

7. Bridgeport 2 0 1 1 0 1 .250

8. Lehigh Valley 1 0 1 0 0 0 .000

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Stefan Noesen 1 2 0 2

Adam Johnson 1 0 2 2

Anthony Angello 1 1 0 1

Jake Lucchini* 1 1 0 1

five players tied 1 0 1 1

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Casey DeSmith 1 1-0-0 3.00 .923 0

Emil Larmi* 0 0-0-0 0.00 .000 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Oct. 11 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 12 Utica Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Oct. 13 Hershey Giant Center 5:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Oct. 4 (RW) Stefan Noesen Signed to SPC

