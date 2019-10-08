Phantoms Power Play

October 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Phantoms In The Community:

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms welcomed the Gold Medal winning, United States National Sled Hockey team to the PPL Center during their training camp. The Phantoms players got the chance to take the ice with the National Sled Hockey team and see first-hand how extraordinary these athletes are. The next night, the Phantoms Charities Youth Sled Hockey team got to skate with the Gold Medalists and see exactly what they are capable of during a truly inspiring night at PPL Center.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Saturday, October 5, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 0, Providence Bruins 3

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms kicked off the 2019-20 season in front of a sold out PPL Center crowd last Saturday against the Providence Bruins. The Lehigh Valley fans have now sold out PPL Center in all six home openers in Allentown. It was the first of six meetings with the Bruins this season, although the teams will not face each other again until January 22.

Next Week:

Friday, October 11, 2019

vs. W-B/Scranton Penguins - PPL Center

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will remain at PPL Center this weekend, taking on a pair of Pennsylvania rivals, starting on Friday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It will be the first official meeting of the season against the Penguins after the Phantoms swept the Penguins in two games during the preseason. The Phantoms won their preseason opener 4-1 in Wilkes-Barre, and followed that up with a 3-1 victory in Allentown. Lehigh Valley went 6-4-2 against the Penguins during the 2018-19 season.

Saturday, October 12, 2019

vs. Hershey Bears - PPL Center

The Phantoms will finish the back-to-back weekend on Saturday against the Hershey Bears. It will be the first meeting with the Bears of the season after going 6-5-1 against Hershey last season, including a 4-2 record inside PPL Center. Hershey fell in their first two games of the year, starting the season with a 0-1-1 record. Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with all their favorite Phantoms players on the ice after the game.

3 Stars of the Week:

We're The Captain Now

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms named three Co-Captains for the 2019-20 season. Scott Gordon announced that forwards Andre Andreoff and Cal O'Reilly, and defenseman Nate Prosser will all rotate wearing the "C" throughout the season and make up the leadership group for the Phantoms..

Pro Debuts

Saturday's home opener marked the professional debuts for a pair of 20-year-old forwards as 2017 first round pick Morgan Frost and 2017 fourth round pick Maksim Sushko both played their first AHL game.

Making The Jump

Two more Phantoms players made the jump to the NHL to start the season for the Philadelphia Flyers. Connor Bunnaman and Carsen Twarynski both made the Flyers out of training camp and made their NHL debut on October 4, in Prague against Chicago, There have now been 23 players from Lehigh Valley to make their NHL debut for the Flyers.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2019-20 season are available online at PhantomsHockey.com, by calling 610-224-GOAL [4625] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.