Blue Cross Arena Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Kellermeyer Bergensons Services

October 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) ... The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial announced today a new multi-year partnership with Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, making KBS the exclusive facility service provider of the venue as well as the Rochester Americans and Knighthawks.

"The overall appearance, cleanliness and presentation of The Blue Cross Arena to our guests is a major priority for our organization," said Rob Minter, vice president of business operations for Blue Cross Arena. "We're excited to partner with KBS and take our level of care for the building to a higher standard."

Under the new partnership, KBS will oversee post-event cleaning and servicing of all premium seating locations, snow and ice removal and landscape management among other facility services. KBS began providing services on Oct. 1.

"The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial is an iconic venue, known around the country," said KBS Chief Commercial Officer Nathaniel Shaw. "We at KBS are very pleased to have been selected to improve the level of cleanliness and appearance of the facility and grounds for the many thousands of fans that visit annually. The Blue Cross Arena operations team has been great to work with and we look forward to our partnership."

