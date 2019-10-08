Syracuse Crunch Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch have announced the promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season. The promotional schedule highlights theme nights, giveaways and discounts for the upcoming season.

Season Long Promotions

Falso Service Experts Military Discount: The Syracuse Crunch and Falso Service Experts have partnered for the 2019-20 season to offer a discount for all active military and veterans. To receive a discounted $17 ticket, active military and veterans must show a military ID at the War Memorial Arena Box Office or Crunch office. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone. An ID must be presented upon pick-up. Only one discounted ticket may be purchased per ID.

Hofmann Family 4-Pack: The Hofmann Family 4-Pack is $88 and includes four (4) game tickets, four (4) vouchers for Hofmann hot dogs and four (4) vouchers for soft drinks. This offer is valid for any regular season home game.

Falso Service Experts Corner: At every Friday home game, fans may purchase $20* tickets in Section 201, courtesy of Falso Service Experts. For each ticket sold in the Falso Service Experts Corner, a portion will be donated to Clear Path for Veterans.

DD Perks Discount: Fans can show the Dunkin' DD Perks app on their phones at the Crunch office or War Memorial Arena Box Office to purchase $15 tickets to the first home game of every month.

*Additional fees apply

Theme Nights and Promotions

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Charlotte Checkers - 2019-20 Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital

* Fans will receive a 2018-19 North Division Champions mini banner, courtesy of Upstate University Hospital

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Rochester Americans -Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center

* Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer aims to raise awareness and funds for She Matters, an initiative of the Upstate Cancer Center that aims to increase mammography screening for underserved women

* Pink mystery pucks featuring the Crunch and Upstate Cancer Center logos will be available for purchase

* Fans are encouraged to sport pink at the game

Sunday, Oct. 27 vs. Toronto Marlies - Halloween Spooktacular presented by New York's 529 College Savings Program Direct Plan (NY529)

* Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes

* Kids are invited to trick-or-treat on the ice after the game

* Drawstring bag giveaway for children 12 and under, courtesy of NY529

Friday, Nov. 1 vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers - Movember presented by Upstate University Hospital

* The Crunch will help raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Care and Research Fund at Upstate University Hospital and spread awareness of the disease

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Binghamton Devils - Youth Hockey Appreciation Night

* Youth hockey teams are invited to represent their organization

* Discounted tickets are available for teams and organizations can participate in a fundraising raffle

Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Belleville Senators - Military Appreciation Night presented by Falso Service Experts

* All active and retired members of the United States Military and their families with valid identification are offered a complimentary ticket, courtesy of Falso Service Experts, local organizations and fan donations

* The team will wear camouflage specialty jerseys

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Hockey Fights Cancer benefiting Upstate Cancer Center

* The Crunch will raise funds for cancer research at Upstate Cancer Center

* The team will wear lavender specialty jerseys

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers - Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss and Barbie Blank Appearance

* When the Crunch score their first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to toss stuffed animals onto the ice

* All fluffy friends will be cleaned by Stanley Steemer and donated to The Salvation Army

* The Crunch will collect new and gently used stuffed animals leading up to the game

* Fans that donate stuffed animals will be eligible for a discounted ticket

* Special guest appearance by Barbie Blank, former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly

Friday, Jan. 3 vs. Toronto Marlies - Health & Wellness Night presented by Blink Fitness

* Fans can learn more about health-related businesses in the Syracuse area

Monday, Jan. 20 vs. Utica Comets - Monday Matinee

* Join the Crunch for a 1 p.m. puck drop at the War Memorial Arena

* $7 tickets for children 12 and under

Tuesday, March 17 vs. Utica Comets - St. Patrick's Day

* The team will wear St. Patrick's Day specialty jerseys

Saturday, April 4 vs. Rochester Americans - Pucks For Paws Night

* Fans are welcome to bring their dogs to join them in cheering on the Syracuse Crunch

* A portion of the proceeds from the dog tickets will benefit the Priscilla Mahar Animal Welfare Foundation

* The concourse will feature local animal shelters and pet organizations

Saturday, April 11 vs. Utica Comets - Fan Appreciation Night

* Team photo giveaway courtesy of Tully's Good Times

* Join the Syracuse Crunch team for a free postgame autograph session on the ice

The Crunch will also host a You Can Play Night and a 40th Anniversary of Miracle on Ice Night both featuring specialty jerseys this season. More information about the nights, including the date, will be announced later this season.

Along with the above nights, the Crunch will also hold Crunch Bunch Nights on Oct. 19, Nov. 29, Jan. 20 and Feb. 15. On these nights, all Crunch Bunch members will receive a complimentary ticket. Additional tickets for family and friends may be purchased at a discounted rate of $17.

The promotional schedule is subject to additions and changes throughout the season. More details will be made available for each night closer to the event.

Ticket packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

