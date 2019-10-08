Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Gemel Smith to Syracuse Crunch

October 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Gemel Smith to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Smith, 25, has skated in three games with the Lightning this season, posting one goal and four penalty minutes. He made his Bolts debut on opening night against the Florida Panthers on October 3 at AMALIE Arena. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward netted his first goal as a member of the Lightning on Saturday night against the Panthers. He has appeared in 83 career NHL games over four seasons with the Lightning, Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars, recording 12 goals and 21 points to go along with 42 penalty minutes.

The Toronto, Ontario native has also skated in 233 career AHL games, recording 51 goals and 126 points. Smith set career AHL bests for goals (16), assists (24), points (40) and power-play goals (eight) last season while playing for Providence.

Smith signed a one-year contract with the Lightning as a free agent on July 8, 2019 and was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round, 104th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

