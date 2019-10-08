American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Belleville Senators defenseman Hubert Labrie has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Toronto on Oct. 5.

Labrie was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline).

He will miss Belleville's games Friday (Oct. 11) and Saturday (Oct. 12) vs. Binghamton.

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Paul Thompson has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Bridgeport on Oct. 5.

Thompson was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline).

He will miss Springfield's games Friday (Oct. 11) vs. Rochester and Saturday (Oct. 12) at Hartford.

