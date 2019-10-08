Wolf Pack Announce Player Moves

HARTFORD, October 8, 2019: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have loaned defenseman Nick Ebert to the Wolf Pack and have reassigned defenseman Brandon Crawley to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Ebert, who was acquired by the Rangers Monday from the Ottawa Senators, in exchange for forward Vladislav Namestnikov and a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has skated in one game with the Belleville Senators of the AHL this season. He played 49 games with Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last year, registering 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points, along with 46 penalty minutes. Ebert ranked third among SHL defensemen in goals, ranked fourth among defensemen in points, and fifth among defensemen in assists. He led all players on Orebro in assists, points, average ice time, shots on goal (144), and power play goals (six), tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (three), and ranked third on the team in goals.

The 6-1, 205-pounder played in the SHL for parts of the last two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19), as well as in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with HC Slovan Bratislava in 2017-18. Ebert also played three seasons in the AHL (2014-15 through 2016-17) before playing in Europe. He has skated in 158 career AHL games, registering 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 points, along with a plus-23 rating and 86 penalty minutes. Ebert helped the Manchester Monarchs win the Calder Cup as AHL Champions in 2014-15, and he also helped the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) win an OHL championship during his final season of junior hockey in 2013-14.

The Livingston, New Jersey native was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings with the final pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (seventh round, 211th overall).

NICK EBERT'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2010-11 Windsor OHL 64 11 30 41 44 18 1 2 3 6

2011-12 Windsor OHL 66 6 33 39 58 4 0 2 2 8

2012-13 Windsor OHL 68 11 27 38 58

Ontario ECHL 4 0 3 3 2 10 2 5 7 0

2013-14 Windsor OHL 27 4 16 20 18

Guelph OHL 38 9 24 33 31 20 5 11 16 8

2014-15 Manchester AHL 45 8 6 14 18 2 0 0 0 0

2015-16 Ontario AHL 44 2 10 12 28 4 0 0 0 2

2016-17 Texas AHL 68 9 16 25 40

2017-18 Bratislava KHL 44 7 12 19 34

Orebro HK SweHL 7 2 1 3 8

2018-19 Orebro HK SweHL 49 11 22 33 46 2 1 0 1 2

2019-20 Belleville AHL 1 0 0 0 0

Crawley, a third-year pro and a fourth-round (123rd overall) draft pick by the Rangers in 2017, appeared in 50 games for the Wolf Pack last season, scoring three goals and adding 12 assists for 15 points and serving 111 minutes in penalties, leading the team in that category for a second straight season. In 114 career games with the Wolf Pack over the last two seasons, he has totaled five goals and 15 assists for 20 points, plus 210 PIM.

