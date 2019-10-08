Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

October 8, 2019





Last week Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela set a Major League Soccer record for most goals in a season with 34, the Chesapeake Bayhawks won their sixth Major League Lacrosse Championship and the American Hockey League awarded an expansion team to Palm Springs, California that will be run by the NHL's Seattle franchise in 2021. Highlights from this week are from the Canadian Football League, Major League Soccer, American Hockey League, Women's National Basketball Association, the Atlantic League and Major League Lacrosse.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced that the AHL Board of Governors has awarded an expansion franchise to NHL Seattle and Oak View Group. The AHL's 32nd team will be located in Palm Springs, Calif., and will begin play as the primary development affiliate of the NHL's expansion Seattle franchise in the fall of 2021.

As the National Hockey League opens its 2019-20 season, the American Hockey League is proud to have 622 graduates across the NHL's 31 opening-day rosters, making up more than 82 percent of the NHL's initial player pool to begin its campaign.

Tage Thompson gave the Rochester Americans the win at home last night with under a minute to go in overtime against the Syracuse Crunch.

The Ontario Reign picked up a 3-2 overtime victory over the Bakersfield Condors thanks to a game-winning goal by Reign forward Mario Kempe.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

The Top 10 plays of the final week of the MLS regular season:

All 34 goals from Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela's record-breaking season:

United Soccer League One

North Texas Soccer Club will play at Globe Life Park in Arlington beginning in 2020, the club announced. The inaugural USL League One regular season champions will call the former Texas Rangers stadium home for the next three seasons.

Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced the full slate of games for the 2019-2020 season. Kicking off with five games in three countries on November 22, each team will play 24 games (12 home and 12 on the road) before March 23, 2020. From there, the top four teams in each conference will advance to the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs. To add to the postseason excitement, the top-seed in each conference will get to decide who they face in the opening round of the playoffs.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Washington Mystics forward Emma Meesseman's 21 Points in WNBA Finals 2019 Game 3 leading the Mystics to a 94-81 victory over the Connecticut Sun to take a two to one series lead.

The Los Angeles Sparks announced that Executive Vice President and General Manager Penny Toler was relieved of her duties and will no longer be with the organization, effective immediately. A national search will begin immediately to identify the next general manager of the Sparks. Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman will assume the duties in the interim.

NBA G League

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, single-affiliation NBA G League partner of the Houston Rockets, named Travis Stockbridge as General Manager and Mahmoud Abdelfattah as Head Coach. At the age of 25, Stockbridge becomes the youngest General Manager in Vipers history, and fourth overall. He is also the second youngest in NBA G League history. Abdelfattah becomes the eighth coach in franchise history and first Palestinian-American head coach in G League history.

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters 8-4 at Constellation Field in Game Five of the Atlantic League Championship Series. The Ducks win the best-of-five series three games to two and are the 2019 Atlantic League champions.This marks Long Island's fourth Atlantic League Championship in franchise history, joining their 2004, 2012 and 2013 clubs.

The Long Island Ducks celebrating:

Northwoods League

The Bismarck Larks announced Will Flynt as their 2020 head coach and field manager. Flynt is a former professional baseball player who played with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles organizations.

LACROSSE

Major League Lacrosse

The Chesapeake Bayhawks are bringing the Steinfeld Trophy back to Annapolis. The Bayhawks defeated the Denver Outlaws 10-9 in a thrilling MLL Championship Game Sunday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. This is the Bahawks first title since 2013.

The Bayhawks celebrating in the locker room:

Lyle Thompson of the Chesapeake Bayhawks has been awarded the Coca-Cola Most Valuable Player Award and the Warrior Offensive Player of the Year Award.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

Former CFL Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Duke Williams, in his first NFL game for the Buffalo Bills, had four catches for 29 yards and one touchdown, the game-winner.

Montreal Alouettes Mario Alford with an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders:

It's a ridiculous one-handed interception by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back LJ McCray:

Possibly the best catch of the season from BC Lions star Bryan Burnham:

XFL

The XFL player draft will take place Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 16. Player selections will be announced on XFL.com, @xfl2020 on Twitter, @xfl on Instagram, and through the social media channels of the eight XFL teams.

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League (IFL) announced that Commissioner Michael Allshouse has resigned to pursue other professional opportunities, effective immediately. The Board has begun a search for Allshouse's successor.

The Sioux Falls Storm, in conjunction with the Indoor Football League, announced a new ownership group. Jason and Valerie Headlee, David and Stephanie Richter, and Patrick and Amber Garry take over as owners of the 11-time national champions.

Champions Indoor Football

Representatives of Kertis Sports and Entertainment Group, along with Champions Indoor Football, announced the return of professional indoor football to west Texas in Odessa. The team will play a 12-game season, beginning in late February.

National Arena League

The Carolina Cobras are announcing the hiring of the second head coach in Cobras history, former Massachusetts Pirates Head Coach Anthony Payton. In his first season as a head coach with the Pirates he went 8-6 in the regular season and came close to beating the Cobras in the first-round playoff game, coming up short 26-30.

